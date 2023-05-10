Photo: MUNA Performed 'Silk Chiffon' With Lorde Last Night in NYC

MUNA are also back with another season of their latest and greatest podcast GAYOTIC.
Upcoming guests this season include Tegan & Sara, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Lucy Dacus, Clea Duvall, Hanif Abdurraqib, Grace Kuhlenschmidt and many more. The podcast is a must for MUNA fans and gives a rare insight into the behavior of queers outside of the month of June.
Join the band and their special guests as they gab about our personal lives, music, what they like to eat, the TV they watch, intergenerational trauma, and of course their search for answers in the case of a missing girl. Tune in for new episodes every Wednesday.
MUNA have been non-stop since their much talked about Coachella set last month, where they put on an electric show including the debut of their brand new song "One That Got Away." Last night, at the band's sold out second show at New York's Terminal 5, Lorde surprised fans and joined them on stage to perform "Silk Chiffon."
MUNA's live show is so undeniably compelling that it landed the band on nine of Taylor Swift's The Eras US tour dates, which began in March and continue throughout the summer alongside more festivals such as Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and All Things Go. MUNA are currently on their own sold out headline tour which included a performance last month with Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater.
The band will also be playing The Museum of Modern Art's annual Party in the Garden on June 6th. The band will headline the official After-Party, which will take place in MoMA's Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden and The Modern. They will be joined by The xx's Romy and twin producers, and designers Coco and Breezy for DJ sets. Both events benefit MoMA's general operating fund, supporting its award-winning education programs and the care, study, and exhibition of the Museum's collection.
MUNA have also announced more dates internationally including UK and European dates with boygenius as well as some headlines and several festivals such as Reading/ Leeds, Pukkelpop and Lowlands.
May 9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 # SOLD OUT
May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * SOLD OUT
May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live * SOLD OUT
May 14 - Toronto, ON - History * SOLD OUT
May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed * SOLD OUT
May 17 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT
May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *
June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
July 6 - New York, NY - MoMa Party in the Garden
July 22 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party
October 1 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Music Festival
Support from Nova Twins *
Support from Lou Roy #
June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^
June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^
July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^
July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium ^
July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^
July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^
July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^
^ MUNA to support Taylor Swift
August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen ~
August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall ~
August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium ~
August 18 - Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands
August 19 - Kiewit-Hasselt - Pukkelpop
August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park ~
August 22 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford
August 23 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy Liverpool
August 25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
August 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival
August 27 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
August 28 - Dublin, IE - Royal Hospital Kilmainham ~
August 30 - Belfast, IE - Limelight
~ MUNA to support boygenius
Photo Credit: Penelope Martinez / @penelopemrtnz