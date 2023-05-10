Photo: MUNA Performed 'Silk Chiffon' With Lorde Last Night in NYC

Having been described "as chaotic as they are iconic" MUNA are back with another season of their latest and greatest podcast GAYOTIC. It's another deep dive into the brilliant and somewhat chaotic minds that make MUNA.

Upcoming guests this season include Tegan & Sara, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Lucy Dacus, Clea Duvall, Hanif Abdurraqib, Grace Kuhlenschmidt and many more. The podcast is a must for MUNA fans and gives a rare insight into the behavior of queers outside of the month of June.

Join the band and their special guests as they gab about our personal lives, music, what they like to eat, the TV they watch, intergenerational trauma, and of course their search for answers in the case of a missing girl. Tune in for new episodes every Wednesday.

MUNA have been non-stop since their much talked about Coachella set last month, where they put on an electric show including the debut of their brand new song "One That Got Away." Last night, at the band's sold out second show at New York's Terminal 5, Lorde surprised fans and joined them on stage to perform "Silk Chiffon."

Lorde & MUNA

MUNA's live show is so undeniably compelling that it landed the band on nine of Taylor Swift's The Eras US tour dates, which began in March and continue throughout the summer alongside more festivals such as Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and All Things Go. MUNA are currently on their own sold out headline tour which included a performance last month with Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater.

The band will also be playing The Museum of Modern Art's annual Party in the Garden on June 6th. The band will headline the official After-Party, which will take place in MoMA's Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden and The Modern. They will be joined by The xx's Romy and twin producers, and designers Coco and Breezy for DJ sets. Both events benefit MoMA's general operating fund, supporting its award-winning education programs and the care, study, and exhibition of the Museum's collection.

MUNA have also announced more dates internationally including UK and European dates with boygenius as well as some headlines and several festivals such as Reading/ Leeds, Pukkelpop and Lowlands.

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 # SOLD OUT

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * SOLD OUT

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live * SOLD OUT

May 14 - Toronto, ON - History * SOLD OUT

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed * SOLD OUT

May 17 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 6 - New York, NY - MoMa Party in the Garden

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party

October 1 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Music Festival

Support from Nova Twins *

Support from Lou Roy #

MUNA Tour Dates With Taylor Swift

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

^ MUNA to support Taylor Swift

UK and EU Tour Dates

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen ~

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall ~

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium ~

August 18 - Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands

August 19 - Kiewit-Hasselt - Pukkelpop

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park ~

August 22 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford

August 23 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy Liverpool

August 25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

August 27 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

August 28 - Dublin, IE - Royal Hospital Kilmainham ~

August 30 - Belfast, IE - Limelight

~ MUNA to support boygenius

Photo Credit: Penelope Martinez / @penelopemrtnz