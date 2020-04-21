Photo Flash: Get a First Look at 'Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince'

The Recording Academy®, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS will celebrate 38-time GRAMMY® nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince with a special broadcast of "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince". The tribute concert is hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band Princess.



An all-star lineup will perform hits from Prince's renowned catalog, including Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day And The Time, Princess, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, and Usher, with special appearances by Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam.

See the first look photos below!



DJ D-Nice will be kicking off the evening with the official "GRAMMY Salute to Prince" pre-show edition of his popular #ClubQuarantine series. At 8pm EST and 8pm PST tonight, join @dnice on Instagram Live for a special, hour-long Prince DJ set celebrating the life and legacy of the global superstar on the fourth anniversary of his passing.



"No matter the generation of music lover, everyone can agree that Prince is timeless. I'm reminded of this whenever I play his music anywhere in the world," said DJ D-Nice. "Prince will always be one of my favorite artists, and I'm honored to help celebrate him today."

"Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC, with the cooperation of The Prince Estate. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers and David Wild is the writer/producer. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Sheila E. are the co-musical directors of the special. To learn more about Prince, visit Prince.com and follow @Prince on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Last month, the Recording Academy® and MusiCares® established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to support music professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A special PSA will make its broadcast debut during "The GRAMMY Salute to Prince" to continue raising awareness around the music community's growing need for support and encourage viewers to make a donation. Watch the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund PSA in full here. For more information on the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and to donate, visit musicares.org.





