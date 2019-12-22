Photo Coverage: 'The Pipes of Christmas' Celtic Holiday Concert

The Pipes of Christmas

The week before the Christmas holidays saw the 21st Annual Production of "The Pipes of Christmas" a Celtic Concert of Traditional and New seasonal holiday compositions presented with a Highland flare.

Produced/presented by The Clan Currie Society - Learned Kindred of Currie, the concert made use of multi talented musicians, singers, and readers from the Broadway, Film & Television, and Gaelic Trad Music communities.



Narrated by Susan Porterfield Currie with readings by actors James Robinson and Andrew Weir and delicately executed solos by young singer Maddy Kearns...the spotlight belonged, appropriately, to the orchestral musicians (Music Directed by Steve Gibbs) - most especially to The Kevin Ray Blandford Memorial Pipe Band.

This was Bagpipe and drum band taken to a grand orchestral level.



The Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church provided the perfect setting for Christmas fare that included well known music like "Joy To The World", "I Wonder As I Wander", "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", and "Oidche Shamach" (known in English as "Silent Night"). The concert also featured more thematic tunes with "Highland Cathedral", "Baloo Lammy", and two world premieres - "Christmas In George Square" and "The Mystical Nativity".



The annual concert provides an appropriately joyous intro into the Christmas celebrations with stories and musical themes from the Celtic lands.

Executive Produced by Robert Currie with William S. Caudill serving as Honorary Chairman for 2019....The Pipes of Christmas has been named one NYC's "Top Ten Holiday Events".

Look for it live in 2020 and search for its current Streaming Concert:

https://httvonline.org/live/

Mon Dec 23 (9pm)

Tue Dec 24 (2am 10am 3pm 6pm 11pm)

Wed Dec 25 (4am 8am 12pm 4pm 8pm)

Thur Dec 26 (12am)



http://www.pipesofchristmas.com/



Photos: Kevin Alvey





