Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo

Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo

A new music video will debut next Tuesday, 1/24 @ 12PM EST.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Phoenix rapper Richie Evans releases Highly Favored, a 6-track EP with music ranging from smooth jams to boom-bap rap with production from The Olympicks, Othello Beats, Tariq & Paul Cabbin, TrackPros and Kofi.

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video "Can't Knock The Hustle," a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt. The music video will debut next Tuesday, 1/24 @ 12PM EST.

"I'm excited for this first release under my own imprint The Evans Administration," explains Evans. "I've learned so much working closely with entrepreneurs like The Game and Rick Ross. One of the most meaningful songs on the project is my latest single "Can't Knock The Hustle."

When I recorded that song I felt that I had similar emotions to Jay-Z when he was hustling to build his own brand and legacy by any means necessary. I'm trying to grab a hold of that American Dream that he achieved with a hard work ethic, strong character and a hustlers mentality."

HotNewHipHop recently declared Evans as "one of Phoenix's most notable rap talents" and described the hard-hitting Highly Favored track "Pressure" (ft. Jay Rock and EastSide K-Boy) as one that delivered "boom-bap heads some solid skill." The song gained over 150K plays on Spotify and landed the #1 spot on their playlist Spilled Ink that has over 1.6 million likes.

While lead single "For You" featuring Vedo and produced by The Olympicks (Rick Ross, Lil Wayne) climbed Urban Radio charts earlier this year earning spins on top radio markets including Power 105 (New York), V103 (Atlanta) and Power 92 (Chicago). "For You" was covered by music sites including AllHipHop, ThisIs50, RESPECT, HipHopSince1987 and Hype Off Life, who said Evans has "undeniable lyricism." MTV and BET both supported the "For You" music video.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo credit: ShotByDub



VIDEO: American Authors Explores LA in Best Night Of My Life Music Video Photo
VIDEO: American Authors Explores LA in 'Best Night Of My Life' Music Video
Best Night Of My Life also features previous single “Blind For Love”, which saw American Authors testing their limits with six different versions released last year. The band will be bringing their new album across the country next month on the “Best Night Of My Life Tour”, featuring support from Billy Raffoul. Watch the new music video now!
Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release Their New Single True Believer Photo
Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release Their New Single 'True Believer'
Rising Country Trio Kopper and Kash's new release, 'True Believer,' is a song that encourages belief, faith and inspiration for us to lean on in an unsteady world. This song was inspired by Jeff's son and Ava & Mia's brother Matthew's tragic passing in an automobile accident.
Collaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single Another Avenue Featuri Photo
Collaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single 'Another Avenue' Featuring Riya Dugga
Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, is all set to kick start 2023 with a brand-new pop single called 'Another Avenue' out now.
Valy Mo Returns to DND Recs with 2-Track Jugar/Perreo EP Photo
Valy Mo Returns to DND Recs with 2-Track 'Jugar/Perreo' EP
Making his long awaited return to BIJOU’s Do Not Duplicate Recordings, Valy Mo returns to the release radar with his atmospheric ‘Jugar/Perreo’ EP. Hitting the ground running in 2023, Valy Mo’s 2-track EP features two brand new collaborations, ‘Jugar’ with Southern California-based talent Hypedelic and ‘Perreo’ with Spanish DJ and producer HEMIS.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sam Smith Unveils 'Gloria,' the Title Song of Their New AlbumSam Smith Unveils 'Gloria,' the Title Song of Their New Album
January 20, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gloria,” the title track from their forthcoming album. The multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter penned the song during lockdown, completed it with folk/blues musician Foy Vance and produced it alongside Jimmy Napes and David Odlum.
Video: Idina Menzel Breaks Down 'Let It Go' From FROZEN With Chris WallaceVideo: Idina Menzel Breaks Down 'Let It Go' From FROZEN With Chris Wallace
January 20, 2023

This week on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, singer Idina Menzel joins CNN Anchor Chris Wallace to discuss her best-known work as the voice of Elsa in Frozen, her career on stage and screen and a possible return to Broadway. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single 'Bird's Eye View'Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single 'Bird's Eye View'
January 20, 2023

Charlie Cunningham is a truly under-the-radar success story. Having headlined London’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall and becoming a regular fixture at Europe’s most prestigious concert halls, Charlie’s expressive voice, mellifluous melodies and timeless songwriting has connected with fans across the globe, leading to over half a billion streams.
Chad Tepper & Matisyahu Share Sentimental New Song 'Buy Us A House'Chad Tepper & Matisyahu Share Sentimental New Song 'Buy Us A House'
January 20, 2023

Known for his unrelenting optimism and animated personality, LA based alt-rock artist Chad Tepper translates his enthusiasm for life into upbeat, pop-tinged alternative rock. In collaboration with singer/rapper Matisyahu, he dedicates their earnest new track “Buy Us A House” to his mother. Watch the new music video now!
Easy Star All-Stars Announce New LP 'Ziggy Stardub'Easy Star All-Stars Announce New LP 'Ziggy Stardub'
January 20, 2023

The album features guest performances by Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, Naomi Cowan, and many others. Pre-order packages of the album will be available on the easystar.com webstore, including a limited edition exclusive vinyl.
share