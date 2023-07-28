Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'

After years of writing, recording, and touring with genre-bending folk band The Belleville Outfit, this is Hunt's solo album.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 3 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'

Celebrated singer/songwriter/fiddle player Phoebe Hunt releases her new album Nothing Else Matters via Thirty Tigers. Featuring nothing more than her vocals and fiddle, this is Hunt’s most stripped-down work to date.

Through eleven powerful and haunting tracks, all written by Hunt with co-writers including Maya Devitry, Jillette Johnson, and Dustin Welch, she grapples with the existential implications of what it means to be both an artist and a human being. 

Phoebe Hunt on releasing the new album: “For years, I have been fortunate enough to play with some extremely talented collaborators.  My hope is that never ends, but this album gives me the chance to learn how to stand firmly on my own two feet, rooted in the song in my heart.”

After years of writing, recording, and touring with genre-bending folk band The Belleville Outfit, and more recently as bandleader with her own backing band The Gatherers, Nothing Else Matters is Phoebe Hunt in her rawest form.

Thematically the album features a fluid sense of questioning with songs like the existential, fiddle-fueled “Galloping,” as well as an undercurrent of strength seen in the coming-of-age title track “Nothing Else Matters,” and a sweet tenderness in love songs like “Molly, My Dear.”

The final takeaway is a deep, authentic expression of a woman who knows she is in fact enough. In spite of her circumstances, in opposition to the difficulties, she has the answer to all of it already—flowing through her hands and across her instrument, moving through her chest and out of her mouth. 

“I came to see that my voice and fiddle are enough, that I am enough,” Hunt explains. “I believed that standing on my own two feet, with the instrument I’ve given thirty years of my life to, singing the songs that come from my heart can be enough. And I hope this record can give that kind of permission to the listener, allowing them to find their truest expression, no matter what their limitations or circumstances look like.”

Phoebe Hunt 2023 Tour Dates

July 29 - Lyons, CO @ RockyGrass Festival 2023 Wildflower Pavilion
August 3 - Annandale-on-Hudson, NY @ Bluegrass on the Hudson
August 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Skinny Dennis
August 11- Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023 Song School Teacher
August 12 - Homewood, IL @ Trail Mix Acoustic Concert Series
August 14 - Peoria, IL @ 3300 Event Center
August 15 - Rockford, IL @ Anderson Gardens
August 16 - Cambridge, IL @ Ca d'Zan House Concerts
August 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Blue Strawberry Showroom Lounge
August 18 - Paducah, KY @ The 1857 Hotel
August 19 - Joliet, IL @ Porch & Park Music Fest

Photographer Credit: Nicola Gell



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Caleb Seth Releases Cross-Genre Single Slow Photo
Caleb Seth Releases Cross-Genre Single 'Slow'

Discover the captivating musical journey of Caleb Seth's latest single 'Slow'. Blending country and R&B influences, Caleb Seth's unique sound resonates deeply with audiences. Experience the distinct fusion of genres and explore Caleb Seth's rising presence in the music industry.

2
Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track Things You Do Photo
Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track 'Things You Do'

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, XXXTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His innovative take on music has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year. 

3
Travis Scott Drops UTOPIA Album Featuring Beyoncé, SZA & More Photo
Travis Scott Drops 'UTOPIA' Album Featuring Beyoncé, SZA & More

Travis Scott has released his new album, 'UTOPIA.' The LP features collaborations with KayCyy, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Yves Tumor, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Yung Lean, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, and SZA.

4
Billy Idols Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album Out Now Photo
Billy Idol's Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album Out Now

The reissue includes the original ten track album, a previously unreleased recording of Idol’s complete August 12, 1982 concert at The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA and the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in SeoulBooking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul
Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole DialectZydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect
Drummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy BreckerDrummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker
A&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to SeptemberA&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to September

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE SHARK IS BROKEN