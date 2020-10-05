Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Record Label Saddest Factory

In partnership with Dead Oceans.

Phoebe Bridgers has announced the launch of her new record label, Saddest Factory, in partnership with Dead Oceans. Saddest Factory will provide a home to Bridgers' own signings. Bridgers discussed the new venture in an exclusive interview with Billboard earlier today.

Bridgers circled back and said in an all-hands on deck, organic and out of the box Zoom meeting last week with Secretly Group that curating a record label has always been a long held ambition of hers. Her role as CEO of Saddest Factory gives her the opportunity to work closely with other artists. Says Bridgers, "The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre." Dead Oceans declined to provide further comment.

Musicians keen to have their music heard can send their recordings to the Saddest Factory via the label's website: SaddestFactoryRecords.com

About Phoebe Bridgers: Bridgers released her second solo album, Punisher, to international acclaim in June. A deluge of rave reviews was followed by her first #1 on a Billboard Chart - "Emerging Artists" - and two #1 Radio Chart Placements - on FMBQ's Non-Comm and College Radio Charts - plus a debut in the Top Ten UK Album Chart at #6. One of the most critically lauded albums of the year so far Punisher follows Bridgers' debut, Stranger in The Alps (2017), the boygenius EP with Julien Baker & Lucy Dacus (2018), and Better Oblivion Community Center, a collaboration with Conor Oberst (2019).

Phil Waldorf started Dead Oceans with partners Ben Swanson, Chris Swanson, Darius Van Arman, and Jonathan Cargill in 2007. The aspirations were simple: build a successful business and be able to serve artists. From those modest roots, Secretly Group (which includes Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian) has grown into a thriving, dynamic label group, with offices across the US and Europe and a roster that continues to include some of the world's most exciting and imaginative artists.

Today, Dead Oceans is home to a staggering mix of artists that span genre, age, and sense of place. Dead Oceans' troubador-twisting foundations endure in Phoebe Bridgers, Kevin Morby, Bill Fay and Fenne Lily; artists like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Khruangbin bring fiery imaginations and breathtaking, intergalatic visions; Shame, Destroyer and Durand Jones & the Indications each rattle and hum in incomparable ways; and long-beloved artists like Slowdive and Bright Eyes have found a home here as well, returning to music with deep wells and exciting new ideas. As Dead Oceans has thrived for over a decade, the central mission has endured - to both honor and subvert the canon of independent music, so that it can be remade anew for the modern world.

Photo Credit: Davis Bates

View More Music Stories Related Articles