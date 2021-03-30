Phil Robinson Unveils 'Transcendental Cowboy (Acoustic Version)'

NY-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Phil Robinson unveils an acoustic recording of his song, "Transcendental Cowboy." Filmed at the iconic New York City venue, The Bitter End, and directed by filmmaker Louise Lau of Offstage Tunes, the special visual is being released to raise awareness and donations for NIVA's ongoing #SaveOurStages campaign. Watch below.

Phil's live performance and video mark the artist's latest organized effort during the Covid-19 pandemic to fundraise for live music venues. In September, Robinson conceptualized, organized, hosted, and performed in the "Save The Bitter End!" livestream fundraiser, as highlighted by American Songwriter HERE, which raised over $24,000 towards The Bitter End's $100,000 GoFundMe campaign, and helped ensure the venue's April 9, 2021 reopening.

Sharing on the release, Phil states: "'Transcendental Cowboy' is usually my encore song - it gives audiences the chance to yell at the top of their lungs, so it's always a lot of fun to play live! I thought it'd be a great fit for the #SaveOurStages campaign because it highlights that LIVE engagement between audience and performer that we all live for. Performing the song in an empty venue as I do in this benefit video highlights exactly what's been missing this past year and what we hope to get back once the pandemic's over and our music venues can hopefully re-open."

"Transcendental Cowboy (Acoustic Version)" follows the release of Rory D'Lasnow's song "Happy" featuring Phil Robinson, which caught the early attention of Skope Mag, Indie Band Guru, Camden Monthly, Dancing About Architecture, and others.

The studio version of Transcendental Cowboy will appear on Phil's forthcoming debut album, Through The Middle, due for release in 2021 on his label Roomful of Sky Music. In addition to supporting #SaveOurStages, the NY artist organized and performed in 2020 livestream events benefiting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, A Leg To Stand On, local food banks, and more.

The National Independent Venue Association is an organization of independent music venues, independent promoters, and festivals, formed in March 2020 and based in New York, pursuing federal support such as business recovery grants and tax relief in the wake of COVID-19's devastating effect on the live entertainment industry. For more information on NIVA, click HERE. "Transcendental Cowboy (Acoustic Version)" is out now via Roomful of Sky Music. Watch HERE.

About Phil Robinson

NY-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Phil Robinson is a multi-faceted musician and the label head of Roomful of Sky Music. Phil's original songs are his very lifeblood– cut from the same cloth as powerful communicators like Bruce Springsteen & Cat Stevens. Phil's songs reflect an expansive and soulful worldview also nourished by such non-musical influences as psychologist Carl Jung and mythologist Joseph Campbell.

Whether solo or fronting his soulful rock band, The Bliss Jockeys, Phil has packed many renowned venues along the East Coast, performing throttling shows led by the artist’s unique harmonica and powerful guitar skills. Phil Robinson is a Lee Oskar Harmonicas "Preferred Player" and is preparing to release his debut album, Through the Middle, in 2021.

Watch here: