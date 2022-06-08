Petrol Girls Join Pearl Jam BST Hyde Park Shows Ahead of 'Baby' LP

Petrol Girls just announced today that they will be joining Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday, July 9th.

For the two day event, Pearl Jam has brought together some incredible talent including Pixies, Cat Power, Stereophonics, and Johnny Marr and the show comes directly after their July 6th play at this year's 2000Trees Music Festival where they'll be playing alongside Turnstile, PUP, IDLES and more. The band is on tour now in the EU and will hit the UK in July after the June 24th release of their new full-length studio album Baby.

The UK/Austrian feminist post-hardcore band announced the new album in the spring with the release of "Baby, I Had An Abortion" earning them an NPR #NowPlaying feature where Lars Gotrich wrote, "Defiance is built into Petrol Girls' punk fury - often violently, but increasingly as a nuanced, intersectional work in progress. Ren Aldridge has never been one to hold back as a singer or an activist, and proudly sneers on 'Baby, I Had An Abortion,' an unapologetic party-punk raver about her own experience."

Adding, "Aldridge wrote the song about her experiences in Austria and the U.K., but her lyrics resonate in the United States, too, where a forthcoming Supreme Court ruling could ban or curtail access to abortion for more than 100 million Americans."

Petrol Girls have always faced pertinent issues head-on, spanning subjects from sexual assault and misogyny ("Touch Me Again"), to xenophobia and nationalism ("No Love For A Nation"), fighting for equality and justice through their music.

The new LP follows the band's incendiary second album Cut & Stitch which was released in 2019 to critical acclaim from NPR, The New York Times, The Fader, Bandcamp, Kerrang!, AV Club, FLOOD, Outburn, Alternative Press, BrooklynVegan, Upset, and DORK. It also saw the band achieve Rough Trade Album of The Month status and Ren authored a Rough Trade Edition diving into some of the themes explored in the record.

Since the release of Cut & Stitch, the band have received significant support from both BBC 6Music and Radio 1. They kept up a relentless touring schedule, which included shows with the likes of War on Women, Refused, La Dispute and Thrice. Now they're gearing up for the June 24th release of the new LP Baby - pre-save/pre-order HERE - and for more information including info on all their tour dates visit here.