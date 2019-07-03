Petit Biscuit Delivers Passionate Eye-Popping Music Video WE WERE YOUNG

French producer, composer, and songwriter Petit Biscuit has teamed up with director Pierre Saba-Aris and production company PANAMÆRA for an absolutely stunning visual take on his recent single,"We Were Young (ft. JP Cooper)". Starring Rod Paradot and Marilyn Lima, as well as Petit Biscuit himself, the music video features gorgeous cinematic shots as it tracks nostalgic dreams of longing and love, a perfect complement to the audio which has quickly received widespread, global acclaim.

Director Pierre Saba-Aris explains the music "brought up in me a kind of nostalgia about happy memories. I wanted to transpose this into a dream- like universe, as if the man was dreaming all of these moments he had lived with this young woman. What happens in dreams definitely isn't always real, that's why we have these slices of life take place in timeless sets, and it's also why the faces of the characters have this fixed, artificial look. Like a dream that would be erased second after second, the woman and the environment around her melts as the movie goes on, until they completely disappear. Petit Biscuit joins them in that dream without ever crossing their paths. As if he too was walking in the shadow of one of his own relationships."

Watch the video here:

Featuring gorgeous vocals from British singer-songwriter JP Cooper, "We Were Young" has already captivated fans across the globe, amassing nearly five million streams since its release in late May. With emphatic support from radio worldwide, the song is destined to be a major fixture throughout the summer.

Petit Biscuit kicked off 2019 with a global journey as he traveled across Iceland and California, garnering inspiration for his new album. Along the way, he encountered

breathtaking landscapes and memorable new experiences that had a deep impact on him and his music. "Life on the road is always surprising," he says. "It's a constant progression toward the unknown." He documented his travels for fans in the Journey To New Music 2019 series (full episodes available here).

A multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer, Petit Biscuit has converted his classically trained talents into critical acclaim over the course of his career. With a debut album, Presence, that charted worldwide in 2017, he's also wowed audiences on the live circuit with performances at the likes of Coachella,Lollapalooza, HARD, and more. He recently completed his most extensive tour to date with sold out dates in Boston, NYC, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. His most recent studio effort, "Wide Awake", was a genre-bending confrontation of the collision between analog and digital which cameequipped with a stunning, CGI and live action infused music video.

Other highlights of Petit Biscuit's career include over half a billion Spotify streams, being awarded best live performer at the NRJ DJ Awards 2018, a primetime national TV performance on the esteemed French music award ceremony Les Victoires de la Musique 2018, covering Phoenix's "1901" on triple j's essential Like A Version series, and international radio support from KCRW to SiriusXM Chill

to Triple J.

The "We Were Young (ft. JP Cooper)" video arrives on June 26th Petit Biscuit's self-run, wholly independent label Petit Biscuit Music. As for forthcoming performances, all festival dates are below with tickets available here.

PETIT BISCUIT TOUR DATES

7/5- Eurockéennes Festival-Belfort, France

7/6-Les Ardentes Festival- Liège, Belgium

7/21-Les Vieilles Charrues Festival-Carhaix, France

8/3 -Estivale Open Air Festival- Estavayer-Le-Lac, Switzerland





