Peter Antoniou to Launch PETER ANTONIOU: BRAIN TEASER 2027 Tour

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Comedian and mind reader Peter Antoniou today announced his upcoming 2027 headlining tour, bringing his one-of-a-kind blend of humor, intuition and audience interaction to stages across the world.

From a childhood fascination with a tarot deck to performing for audiences around the world, Antoniou has built a career around turning the impossible into unforgettable theatre. His live performances combine razor-sharp comedy, profound audience connection and stunning moments of mind reading that leave crowds feeling as though they've stepped inside an episode of The Twilight Zone.

Fresh off the success of his nationwide 'Pretty Psychic' tour, Antoniou has established himself as a highly sought-after performer, appearing as a headliner in Las Vegas, on television and radio, and going viral on social media.

On stage, Antoniou invites audiences into a fully interactive experience where stand-up and mind reading collide. No two performances are alike as Antoniou relies on the audience's thoughts and secrets to craft the show. He jumps between jokes and quick-witted crowd work, reaching into people's minds revealing their most personal thoughts.

His new show, PETER ANTONIOU: BRAIN TEASER, pushes the experience further than ever before. 'This show is bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than anything I've done before.' Antoniou says, 'The only missing piece is your brain.'

Tickets will be available beginning with the Citi Presale on Tuesday, September 29 at 10 AM local time, running through Thursday, October 1 at 11:59 PM local time. The Artist Presale will also begin Tuesday, September 29 at 10 AM local time and run through Thursday, October 1 at 11:59 PM local time, with the Artist Presale password to be announced. The Live Nation Presale will begin Wednesday, September 30 at 10 AM local time and run through Thursday, October 1 at 11:59 PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 2 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com.

PETER ANTONIOU: BRAIN TEASER 2027 TOUR

Thu, Jan 14 Napa, CA at Uptown Theatre*

Fri, Jan 15 Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre*

Sat, Jan 16 SLO, CA at Fremont Theater*

Sun, Jan 17 Ventura, CA at Ventura Music Hall*

Wed, Jan 20 Norfolk, VA at Attucks Theatre

Thu, Jan 21 Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall

Fri, Jan 22 Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat, Jan 23 Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

Sun, Jan 24 Lexington, KY at Lexington Opera House

Thu, Jan 28 Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri, Jan 29 New York, NY at The Gramercy Theatre

Sat, Jan 30 Mckees Rocks, PA at Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Sun, Jan 31 Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue, Feb 2 Exeter, UK at Phoenix

Wed, Feb 3 Cardiff, UK at Glee

Thu, Feb 4 Bath, UK at Komedia

Fri, Feb 5 London, UK at Leicester Square Theatre

Sun, Feb 7 Bristol, UK at Hen and Chicken

Mon, Feb 8 Cambridge, UK at Junction

Tue, Feb 9 Leicester, UK at Y Theatre

Wed, Feb 10 Sheffield, UK at Leadmill

Thu, Feb 11 Liverpool, UK at Hot Water

Fri, Feb 12 Belfast, UK at Limelight

Sat, Feb 13 Dublin, IE at Ambassador

Sun, Feb 14 Manchester, UK at New Century Hall

Tue, Feb 16 Newcastle, UK at Stand

Wed, Feb 17 Edinburgh, UK at Monkey Barrell

Thu, Feb 18 Glasgow, UK at Glee

Sun, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC at The Chan Centre*

Thu, Feb 25 Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre

Fri, Feb 26 Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat, Feb 27 Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

Thu, Mar 11 Spokane, WA at Bing Crosby Theatre

Fri, Mar 12 Seattle, WA at The Neptune Theatre

Sat, Mar 13 Salem, OR at Historic Elsinore Theatre

Sun, Mar 14 Boise, ID at Egyptian Theatre

Thu, Mar 18 Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

Fri, Mar 19 Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

Sat, Mar 20 San Diego, CA at Observatory SD

Thu, Apr 1 Anaheim, CA at The Grove of Anaheim

Fri, Apr 2 Los Angeles, CA at Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Sat, Apr 3 San Francisco, CA at Palace of Fine Arts

Fri, Apr 9 Tampa, FL at Tampa Theatre

Sat, Apr 10 Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Wells Hall at The Parker

Sat, May 1 Lancaster, CA at Lancaster PAC*

Thu, May 6 Dallas, TX at House of Blues

Fri, May 7 Houston, TX at House of Blues

Sat, May 8 San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre

*Not a Live Nation show

About Peter Antoniou

Peter Antoniou is a comedian and mind reader whose performances blend humor, intuition and extraordinary audience interaction. Inspired by a childhood fascination with tarot, comic books, and the workings of the human mind, Antoniou developed his craft through years of study with practitioners ranging from tarot readers and psychics to hypnotists, magicians, and psychologists.

Today, Antoniou performs for audiences around the world, including as a headliner in Las Vegas and across television, radio and social media. His touring comedy show has played to sell-out crowds, and his performances continue to create the experience of meeting someone who knows you better than you know yourself.

With a style that is as funny as it is uncanny, Antoniou crafts the show from audience members' thoughts, turning the crowd into participants and giving them an otherworldly experience that is impossible to forget.

Antoniou is represented by Val Sloot at Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

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