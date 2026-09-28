Peter Antoniou to Launch PETER ANTONIOU: BRAIN TEASER 2027 Tour
The interactive show combines stand-up comedy with mind reading across stages worldwide.
Comedian and mind reader Peter Antoniou today announced his upcoming 2027 headlining tour, bringing his one-of-a-kind blend of humor, intuition and audience interaction to stages across the world.
From a childhood fascination with a tarot deck to performing for audiences around the world, Antoniou has built a career around turning the impossible into unforgettable theatre. His live performances combine razor-sharp comedy, profound audience connection and stunning moments of mind reading that leave crowds feeling as though they've stepped inside an episode of The Twilight Zone.
Fresh off the success of his nationwide 'Pretty Psychic' tour, Antoniou has established himself as a highly sought-after performer, appearing as a headliner in Las Vegas, on television and radio, and going viral on social media.
On stage, Antoniou invites audiences into a fully interactive experience where stand-up and mind reading collide. No two performances are alike as Antoniou relies on the audience's thoughts and secrets to craft the show. He jumps between jokes and quick-witted crowd work, reaching into people's minds revealing their most personal thoughts.
His new show, PETER ANTONIOU: BRAIN TEASER, pushes the experience further than ever before. 'This show is bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than anything I've done before.' Antoniou says, 'The only missing piece is your brain.'
Tickets will be available beginning with the Citi Presale on Tuesday, September 29 at 10 AM local time, running through Thursday, October 1 at 11:59 PM local time. The Artist Presale will also begin Tuesday, September 29 at 10 AM local time and run through Thursday, October 1 at 11:59 PM local time, with the Artist Presale password to be announced. The Live Nation Presale will begin Wednesday, September 30 at 10 AM local time and run through Thursday, October 1 at 11:59 PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 2 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com.
PETER ANTONIOU: BRAIN TEASER 2027 TOUR
Thu, Jan 14 Napa, CA at Uptown Theatre*
Fri, Jan 15 Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre*
Sat, Jan 16 SLO, CA at Fremont Theater*
Sun, Jan 17 Ventura, CA at Ventura Music Hall*
Wed, Jan 20 Norfolk, VA at Attucks Theatre
Thu, Jan 21 Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall
Fri, Jan 22 Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat, Jan 23 Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre
Sun, Jan 24 Lexington, KY at Lexington Opera House
Thu, Jan 28 Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Fri, Jan 29 New York, NY at The Gramercy Theatre
Sat, Jan 30 Mckees Rocks, PA at Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
Sun, Jan 31 Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue, Feb 2 Exeter, UK at Phoenix
Wed, Feb 3 Cardiff, UK at Glee
Thu, Feb 4 Bath, UK at Komedia
Fri, Feb 5 London, UK at Leicester Square Theatre
Sun, Feb 7 Bristol, UK at Hen and Chicken
Mon, Feb 8 Cambridge, UK at Junction
Tue, Feb 9 Leicester, UK at Y Theatre
Wed, Feb 10 Sheffield, UK at Leadmill
Thu, Feb 11 Liverpool, UK at Hot Water
Fri, Feb 12 Belfast, UK at Limelight
Sat, Feb 13 Dublin, IE at Ambassador
Sun, Feb 14 Manchester, UK at New Century Hall
Tue, Feb 16 Newcastle, UK at Stand
Wed, Feb 17 Edinburgh, UK at Monkey Barrell
Thu, Feb 18 Glasgow, UK at Glee
Sun, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC at The Chan Centre*
Thu, Feb 25 Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre
Fri, Feb 26 Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sat, Feb 27 Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot
Thu, Mar 11 Spokane, WA at Bing Crosby Theatre
Fri, Mar 12 Seattle, WA at The Neptune Theatre
Sat, Mar 13 Salem, OR at Historic Elsinore Theatre
Sun, Mar 14 Boise, ID at Egyptian Theatre
Thu, Mar 18 Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
Fri, Mar 19 Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
Sat, Mar 20 San Diego, CA at Observatory SD
Thu, Apr 1 Anaheim, CA at The Grove of Anaheim
Fri, Apr 2 Los Angeles, CA at Wilshire Ebell Theatre
Sat, Apr 3 San Francisco, CA at Palace of Fine Arts
Fri, Apr 9 Tampa, FL at Tampa Theatre
Sat, Apr 10 Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Wells Hall at The Parker
Sat, May 1 Lancaster, CA at Lancaster PAC*
Thu, May 6 Dallas, TX at House of Blues
Fri, May 7 Houston, TX at House of Blues
Sat, May 8 San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre
*Not a Live Nation show
About Peter Antoniou
Peter Antoniou is a comedian and mind reader whose performances blend humor, intuition and extraordinary audience interaction. Inspired by a childhood fascination with tarot, comic books, and the workings of the human mind, Antoniou developed his craft through years of study with practitioners ranging from tarot readers and psychics to hypnotists, magicians, and psychologists.
Today, Antoniou performs for audiences around the world, including as a headliner in Las Vegas and across television, radio and social media. His touring comedy show has played to sell-out crowds, and his performances continue to create the experience of meeting someone who knows you better than you know yourself.
With a style that is as funny as it is uncanny, Antoniou crafts the show from audience members' thoughts, turning the crowd into participants and giving them an otherworldly experience that is impossible to forget.
Antoniou is represented by Val Sloot at Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
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