Perry Farrell Releases New Track MACHINE GIRL

Today Perry Farrell released the track "Machine Girl" off Kind Heaven, his highly anticipated solo album, due out June 7, 2019 on BMG. The electro rock composition features the vocals of Kind Heaven Orchestra chanteuse Etty Lau Farrell, and tells the story of a modern day love affaire. Kind Heaven is available for pre-order HERE. Tickets for Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra world tour are on sale now HERE. Tour description and dates below.

The release of "Machine Girl" comes on the heels of the video premiere for the album's first single "Pirate Punk Politician", a searing indictment of the current state of our planet under a rising tide of autocratic regimes. Farrell describes "Pirate Punk Politician" as "a good old fashioned protest song about today's strongmen and their tactics of oppression."

Last week Farrell hosted an early listening session for NYC based fans of Kind Heaven in Dolby Atmos followed by an intimate meet and greet. Kind Heaven joins a growing catalog of music that has been released in Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos transports you from the ordinary into the extraordinary with breathtaking depth and dimension for a completely immersive and fully emotional listening experience. Opposed to stereo audio, which limits audio to only left and right channels, Dolby Atmos delivers incredible clarity to every sound with greater spatial separation of instruments, vocals, and harmonies. Dolby Atmos opens new creative possibilities for artists to bring their music to life.

Farrell continues his tradition of creating signature spectacles by teaming up with The Boxand City Winery to deliver an intimate, immersive concert experience in New York, London, Boston, Washington and other cities. All tickets are on sale now and will include a digital download of the new album, available on release date. Farrell and The Kind Heaven Orchestra have also been announced as part of the lineup for this year's Lollapaloozas in Chicago, Stockholm, and Paris. Further dates in a variety of exotic locations will be announced shortly. See the current list of tour dates below.

City Winery Presents:

Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra North American Tour:

June 7, 2019 - New York, NY @ City Winery

June 8, 2019 - New York, NY @ City Winery

June 10, 2019 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

June 11, 2019 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

June 14, 2019 - New York, NY @ City Winery

June 15, 2019 - New York, NY @ City Winery

June 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

June 19, 2019 - Washington DC @ City Winery

June 21, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

June 22, 2019 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

June 24, 2019 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

June 25, 2019 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

The Box Presents:

Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra European Tour:

June 30, 2019 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza

July 2, 2019 - Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Rockefeller

July 19, 2019 - Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg

July 20th, 2019 - Paris, France @ Lollapalooza

July 24, 2019 - London, UK @ The Box

July 26, 2019 - London, UK @ The Box

July 27, 2019 - London, UK @ The Box

August 4, 2019 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza





