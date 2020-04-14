Perpetuals Announce Upcoming Single 'Passive Witness'

Philadelphia-based alternative rock band Perpetuals have announced the upcoming release of their new single "Passive Witness," available on all digital platforms April 24th, 2020. Written with fervor specifically for a film about Earth Day, "Passive Witness" is a track centralized around chilling, yet atmospheric production and solemn instrumentation. Perpetual's passion bleeds through, drawing inspiration from nature and transforming their artistry into a track poised for attention. About the single, the band states:

While recording in the studio a few months ago, someone reached out to us about writing and recording a song for a film about Earth Day: 50 Years in the making. We took on the challenge, and within 2 weeks, we wrote the song, recorded it, and started meeting with our producer to have it mixed. We were asked to not let it be a gentle celebration, but a focus on intensity. The lyrics and the bridge are two aspects we are most proud of in this song. Earth Day is an event that we all have experienced and enjoyed through our lives, but the message of Earth Day now seems to be so much more important to advocate for. In our own growth as artists we have come to cherish the inspiration that we draw from nature and additionally, figures like Greta Thunberg serve for further inspiration and we found ourselves with an opportunity to write not just another song, but write a song that speaks volumes. We hope the passion found in the writing of this song resonates with every listener.

This Philadelphia-based trio has worked together on various musical projects throughout the 2010s, finally arriving at Perpetuals in 2018. Their experiences together and individually paved the way for their distinctive alternative rock sound. Through reflective and passionate vocals, well-crafted guitar riffs, and energetic percussion, the group thrills all listeners and audiences alike. From high energy funk-influenced tunes to open and swaying ballads, Perpetuals is hungry to create music, and be proud of what they create. "Passive Witness" will be available on all digital platforms April 24th.

Presave "Passive Witness" on Spotify: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/perpetuals1/passive-witness





