Perfume Genius Releases New Single 'On The Floor'

Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has shared a new single, "On The Floor." The track is off his forthcoming new album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately which will be released May 15 via Matador. "On the Floor" is a celebratory Pop song that plays with the album's themes of love, sex, memory and the body, channeling popular music mythologies while irreverently authoring its own. As with the last single "Describe," Perfume Genius directed the video for "On The Floor" and he notes, "A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for. The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for in to a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire. I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire but keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other."

Watch & listen to "On The Floor" below!

This spring and summer Perfume Genius will join Tame Impala on a North American arena tour with dates that kick off May 29 at The United Center in Chicago and conclude in Gorge, WA on August 7 at The Gorge Amphitheatre. All dates are listed below.

Last month Perfume Genius shared the album's first single "Describe" and Rolling Stone called it a "a pop-perfect two and a half minutes." Billboard said, "'Describe' is Perfume Genius at their finest as Mike Hadreas takes us through a trip of multiple dimensions, unveils a screeching guitar and unleashes a heavy rhythm section on this '90s rock-feeling single" and Fader noted, "it is grandiose and beautiful." Pitchfork said, "Describe" captures both sides of Perfume Genius perfectly, as pointedly dissonant as it is quietly rapturous."

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. Pre-order Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences. "I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild," says Hadreas, "and I'm in a place now where those feelings are very close-- but it can border on being unhinged. I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered -- to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting"

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately will be available on May 15th at all retailers. Fans can pre-order the limited edition double LP in translucent blue with a 24"x36" poster via the Matador webstore or in regular black at this link. The Matador webstore limited edition record can also be bundled with an exclusive t-shirt.

Perfume Genius tour dates

05/29/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center# - Tickets

05/30/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum# - Tickets

05/31/20 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena# - Tickets

06/02/20 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena# - Tickets

06/03/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre# - Tickets

06/05/20 - Randall's Island, NY @ Governors Ball - Tickets

06/06/20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena# - Tickets

06/08/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center# - Tickets

06/09/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena# - Tickets

06/11/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena# - Tickets

06/12/20 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center# - Tickets

06/14/20 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo - Tickets

07/17/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center# - Tickets

07/19/20 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center# - Tickets

07/20/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center# - Tickets

07/21/20 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center# - Tickets - Tickets

07/23/20 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center# - Tickets

07/24/20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center# - Tickets

07/25/20 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center# - Tickets

07/28/20 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena# - Tickets

07/30/20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center# - Tickets

08/01/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena# - Tickets

08/03/20 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center# - Tickets

08/05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena# - Tickets

08/07/20 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre# - Tickets

# = support for Tame Impala

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately Tracklist

1) Whole Life

2) Describe

3) Without You

4) Jason

5) Leave

6) On the Floor

7) Your Body Changes Everything

8) Moonbend

9) Just A Touch

10) Nothing At All

11) One More Try

12) Some Dream

13) Borrowed Light

Photo Credit: Camille Vivier





Related Articles View More Music Stories