Perfume Genius Announces 'Without You' Video Competition

Last week Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) released his new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador) to world-wide critical acclaim. Today he announces the "Without You" video competition. Hadreas is asking his fans to submit music video ideas for the track which is taken from the album. He has written about his inspirations for the song and encourages interested fans to submit a creative treatment for the music video they would like to direct. Three fans will be selected as directors and each will receive up to $1,000 (depending on budget submitted) for the making of their video, and $1,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice.

Videos should be shot indoors or outdoors respecting social distancing guidelines. Each director will have a video chat with Mike to discuss the song and video before getting started.

Submit your treatment with moodboard and budget (up to $1,000) via WeTransfer in the link below by Wednesday, June 3. The directors that Mike selects will be notified Wednesday, June 10. Full terms and guidelines can be found HERE.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences. "I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild," says Hadreas, "and I'm in a place now where those feelings are very close-- but it can border on being unhinged. I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered -- to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting"

Photo Credit: Camille Vivier

