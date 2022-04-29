Peppermint Announces 'Letters Live!' Tour

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations has announced she will hit the road this summer in support of her latest release Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers with live performances throughout July.

Fans will get an intimate experience with Peppermint and her band as she takes you on a journey of music and song with selections from Volume 1 & 2 and a few unreleased nuggets from the forthcoming Volume 3 included in the live show as well. All dates are on sale today here.

"I'm so proud of this music. I'm proud that I was able to create something that comes directly from the heart and speaks to our community and the issues that affect us, transgender people deserve to experience love and have our story's told publicly. I work hard to create music that would have made the ten-year-old me proud. I'm so excited to get on the road and meet all of my supporters and tell the Stories Behind The Music! This tour is going to be unlike anything I've ever done before!" Love, Peppermint.

Additionally, Peppermint has released her brand new album Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers. Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA is the second in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship.

The album trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint's personal diary set to music tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love. Moment of Weakness :Letters To My Lovers is the second installment of the trilogy and highlights the point in a relationship when doubts and resentment start to set in. Especially the beginning of the end.

"Broken Home" is that moment that you know. It's the beginning of the end. Contrary to the feelings expressed every morning, "maybe if we don't go any further we can at least keep things pleasant". says Peppermint.

Peppermint is set to host the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 6 and is also nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. On June 3, you can catch her on the big screen in the upcoming summer rom-com movie, "Fire Island" alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang & Margaret Cho premiering on Hulu.

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

Peppermint can currently be seen on OUTtvgo's "Translation." In this weekly roundtable talk series, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race; Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Sonique, and Carmen Carrera sit together to discuss various topics including politics and dating as they relate to their trans identities. Season 2 will be announced soon.

In addition, Peppermint co-stars in OUTtv's, the world's first LGBTQ+ network, new reality show "Call Me Mother." "Call Me Mother" features drag mothers Peppermint, Crystal (UK Drag Race) and Canadian performer Barbada adopt and mentor up-and-coming drag talent over an 8-week journey as they compete to win the title of "First Child Of Drag" and a $50,000 prize package. Season two will begin shooting this spring.

Peppermint is currently nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. Previous honors include; GLAAD Media Award nomination alongside Lady Gaga & Kehlani for Outstanding Music Artist (2021), "Best Songwriter" by World of Wonder's Wowie Awards 2020, Conde Nast's "Queeroes" award (2018), Variety's prestigious "New Power of New York" list, and was named one of Out magazine's "OUT100" portfolio of the most influential LGBTQ people of the year.

Listen to Peppermint's new album here:

Tour Dates

July 2 @ Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

July 4 @ City Winery - Atlanta, GA

July 8 @ The New Parish - Oakland, CA

July 10 @ Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

July 17 @ Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

July 18 @ Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

July 21 @ Ardmore Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

July 23 @ Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

July 24 @ (le) Poisson Rouge - Brooklyn, NY