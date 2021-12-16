Pentatonix, James Taylor & More to Honor Joni Mitchell at Annual MusiCares Concert

GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and GRAMMY Award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will join the performance lineup at the 31st annual MusiCares® Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the GRAMMY Awards® telecast. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.

The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will include a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Artists will pay tribute to some of Joni Mitchell's most iconic songs, showcasing her timeless lyrics and unique talent for inspiring generations of musicians and songwriters.

One of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY® Week, the Person of the Year tribute benefits MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

"We are crafting a once-in-a-lifetime evening in honor of Joni," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "I thank each of these artists for lending their talents to celebrate Joni and her impact on the music community."

This year's event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including: AEG, Vivid Seats, ELS Studio Premium Audio, Gibson Gives, Meta, Wasserman Foundation, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and GREY GOOSE Vodka.

The event will be produced by live event broadcast company Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. Renowned American producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Mike Elizondo will also serve as Music Director for the 2022 Person of the Year gala.