Penny and Sparrow Announce New Album 'Finch'

Today, the critically-acclaimed duo Penny and Sparrow announced they will release their sixth studio album Finch on August 2 via Thirty Tigers. The ten song collection finds Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke in a metamorphic state of personal transformation where they shed long held perceptions of the world around them after rigorous touring for many years. Today, the duo released "Eloise," the first song to be released from Finch.

"'Eloise' is a short story collection all on its own," explains Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke. "Some of the stories it tells are romantic, some are gruesome, some are hopeful & others are full of remorse, but all of them are trying to answer the same question: What does it look like when you change tribes and base your life on something new?!"

The deeply vulnerable and boldly cinematic Finch was written during their first major break from the road in years. The album focuses a profound awakening that altered their perceptions of masculinity, sex, religion, divorce, friendship, vanity, purpose, and, perhaps most importantly, self.

"We were both brought up in the conservative South, where you're instilled with the notion that the straight white Evangelical Christian male perspective is, if not the only, then the most correct view," Baxter explains. "We didn't understand how wrong that was until we went out and experienced the world for ourselves."

"Almost everything changed for us in these last two years," says Baxter. "It was a painful experience in a lot of ways, but it was also a joyful one."

On May 8, Penny and Sparrow will kick off a tour with Josh Ritter that will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle Los Angeles and more. Find a full list of tour dates below and on their website.

Tracklist:

1) Long Gone

2) Eloise Preamble

3) Eloise

4) Don't Wanna Be Without Ya

5) Cult Classically

6) Bishop

7) Recuerda

8) Hannah

9) Stockholm

10) It's Hysterical

11) Gumshoe

Tour Dates:

5/8: Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall #

5/9: Montreal, QC - L'Astral #

5/10: Northampton, MA - Calvin Theater #

5/11: Boston, MA - The Wilbur #

5/14: Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre #

5/16: Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall #

5/17: Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre #

5/18: Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater #

5/19: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse #

5/21: Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre #

5/22: Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre #

5/23: Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre #

6/20: Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre #

6/21: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #

6/22: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre #

6/23: Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre #

6/25: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall #

6/26: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall #

6/28: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater #

6/29: Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

7/12-14: Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

9/6: Opelika, AL - John Emerald Distilling

9/7: Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9/8: Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Festival

9/14: Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

9/15: Raleigh, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/17: Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Arts Center

9/18: Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9/24: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/28: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music

9/29: Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

10/1: St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

10/4: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

10/6: Birmingham, AL - The Saturn

10/17: Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

10/18: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

10/19: Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

11/6: San Diego, CA - Belly Up

11/15: Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

11/16: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

11/17: Fort Collins, CO - Armory

11/20: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

# - with Josh Ritter





