Penelope Isles Share 'Round' Music Video

Brighton, UK-based and brother/sister led quartet Penelope Isles released their incredible debut album Until the Tide Creeps In this Summer via Bella Union, and are about to embark on their first-ever North American tour. Today the band are pleased to announce that TOLEDO will be joining them on their upcoming tour dates, and release a music video for "Round" to celebrate.

The band's Jack Wolter, who directed the music video as well as wrote and produced the track, says:

"'Round' was the first song I wrote when I moved to Brighton a few years ago. I wrote it on a dan electro 12 string, which I had to sell to pay the rent. We played the song constantly when we first started gigging and ended up leaving it out of the set for a while. We revisited it, as it felt weird to not include it on this record. We made the video in Brighton on one of the hottest days of the year. It consists of footage of Lily, dressed in a large round blow-up suit that pulsates with bright psychedelic colors and floating images of the band. We had a laugh making this one!"

Penelope Isles have also launched their own YouTube channel and Penny Isles TV, where fans can watch episodes and video updates on the band along their tour. Each episode contains a contest, so follow along and comment to be eligible to win a prize.

Additionally, in a special collaboration with actor and skate legend Jason Lee, as well as Chris Patras' Stereo Skateboards, the band have crafted their very own, brand new skatedecks. These will be available for the first time on the North American tour, so keep an eye out for more.

Formed around the chemistry between siblings and dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter, Until the Tide Creeps Inis an album deepened by shared experience. Born in Devon and raised on the Isle of Man, the Wolters' bonds were strengthened by separation when Jack moved away to study art at university at 19, when Lily was 13. As he puts it, wryly, "By the time I moved home Lily was not so much of an annoying younger sister anymore and had grown up and started playing in bands and writing songs. We soon became very close. I had written some songs, so we started a band called Your Gold Teeth. We toured a bit and then Lily left for Brighton to study songwriting. A couple of years later I moved down and we started Penelope Isles together." For every sibling band forged in rivalry, many others mount an unassailable genetic argument for keeping the music in the family. The latter is assuredly the case with Penelope Isles, a quartet completed by Jack Sowton and Becky Redford.



Crisp and woozy, blissful and biting, Until the Tide Creeps In showcases the band's expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes comes lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you'd think it was in their blood.

Tracklisting:

1.) Chlorine

2.) Round

3.) Not Talking

4.) Underwater Record Store

5.) Three

6.) Gnarbone

7.) Leipzig

8.) Looking For Me Eyes First

9.) Cut Your Hair

10.) Through The Garden

Tour Dates:

09/24/19 - Frankfurt, DE @ The Cave

09/25/19 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol

09/26/19 - Leipzig, DE @ Nochbesserleben

09/29/19 - Karlsruhe, DE @ P8

10/13/19 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9 *

10/14/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/16/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right *

10/17/19 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

10/19/19 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G *

10/20/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club*

10/21/19 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle*

10/22/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam*

10/24/19 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

10/25/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery

10/28/19 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/29/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/30/19 - Seattle, WA @ Croc Café

11/01/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/02/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues at the Voodoo Lounge

11/04/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/09/19 - Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/25/19 - Guildford, UK @ The Boileroom

11/26/19 - Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

11/27/19 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

11/28/19 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

11/29/19 - Dublin, IRE @ Whelan's

12/01/19 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

12/02/19 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

12/03/19 - York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

12/04/19 - Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

12/05/19 - London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

12/06/19 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

* with support from TOLEDO

Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist





