Peking Duk Debuts 'Honest' Featuring Slayyyter

Australia's most beloved Dance music duo Peking Duk kick off 2022 with their latest high-energy party anthem, 'Honest' featuring US Hyperpop singer Slayyyter.

The track, which they produced and wrote alongside Australian dance music royalty KLP - is a punchy rhythmic dancefloor banger that is sure to get you sweating.

Of this new release Peking Duk comment, "This song came together as a result of an impromptu jam we had after running 10ks and almost dying in the process. Heading straight into the studio we realized there was some fuego in the ideas we were recording and there was only one person to call to take it to the next level - KLP. We wrote the lyrics alongside the theme that the music created - A sweaty journey through thunder, mountaintops, marching to the drums and chanting as we follow each other. Slayyyter was down to jump on board and add her vocals to the mix and we couldn't be more stoked with the magic that we now get to share with the world. Play it loud and scream it proud."

The two time ARIA Award winners have amassed over 445 million streams globally across all platforms and 27 million video views across their catalog.

The duo have released some of the biggest breakthrough songs over the last decade including 5 x platinum 'Stranger', 4 x platinum, 'Fire' and 3 x platinum, 'High' with fans from all over the globe embracing their trademark sound.

Listen to the new single here: