Pei (Joji Malani, Broth Records) Shares 'Count To 10' Ahead of Debut Album 'Pei's Pageant'

Joji Malani (Broth Records) today shares the latest cut from his solo project Pei [pron. 'pay'], debut album, with his new single "Count To 10".

Following the recently released "Themesong" and "Honest", with praise across NME, Clash, triple j, Rolling Stone (Aus), and more, comes the song that Joji didn't even want to write. His producer Tim Fitz (of Middle Kids) pointed out that he didn't have anything on the record that sounded like his own favorite artists. The song is summer-y, with peppy drums and a groovy, driving bassline.

Of making the track, he says, "I love talking about this song because it's a great example of what a good producer does," Joji explains. "Tim listens to the whole album and he's like, 'There's something missing both sonically and in terms of your identity,' I was like, 'What the hell are you talking about?' He's like, 'Mate, who's your favourite artist?' and I said some modern favourites. There was nothing that sat in the realm of people I admire and respect... there was nothing that had that chill, soul vibe. He was right, but I couldn't hear anything. He picked the tempo, played the beat and I laid down the bassline. It showed that he cared. He saw something in me that I didn't see in myself."

About the video, Pei says, "I wanted to film a video for 'Count To 10' that really highlights where I grew up. As a kid moving from Fiji to the Hills District of Sydney, my family and I had this hope that we were entering into the 'promised land' of opportunities. As great as the move was in a lot of ways, the hills also facilitated a lot of hardship for us. It was really cool to film the video in my hometown representing 2156 / 2155 as it's been huge part of my story and has shaped a lot of who I am. It's west but it ain't western Sydney, but this place is me!"

Inspired to express himself narratively and lyrically in ways unlike ever before, Pei's Pageant is a dialogue with Malani's cultural and creative identities, propelling his craft through his Fijian identity - one that many have yet to meet. In that way, Pei is Malani's homecoming. Threading the naivety of infancy with humility in starting from scratch, Pei's debut is a gratifying listen in watching someone experience their firsts, for a second time.

Due this October 10 via Broth Records - home to impressive debuts from Coconut Cream, Meteor Infant, Morgues, Angeles, Alex Rzyan and more - Pei's Pageant freely explores a variety of sonic influences from bright, rich production; orchestration that can swing between the exuberant and borderline ambient and country balladry and at the core, there is Pei's vocals - heartfelt, direct and confident. More than just a passion project turned big with his band The Pageant in tow, Pei steadies for his world debut.

After almost a decade of writing in studios and touring the world, Pei settled down to begin weaving contemporary indie, pop and rock influences with the memories and influences of his Fijian culture with natural ease, Pei's Pageant features backing vocals from Hannah Joy (Middle Kids) arrangements from Macie Stewart (Whitney, Ohmme, SZA, Chance the Rapper), mix engineered by Antonia Gauci (Daine, Troye Sivan, Kesha) and mastered by Grammy-nominated Ryan Schwabe (Pussy Riot, Shamir, Oneohtrix Point Never).

Listen to the new single here: