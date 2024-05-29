Peel Dream Magazine Expands North American Summer Tour With Wild Nothing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peel Dream Magazine has announced its summer tour plans, including ten dates supporting Wild Nothing, hitting the south, midwest, Canada and the east coast, as well as three headline dates in Denton, Atlanta and Austin. Earlier this year, the band toured with Chastity Belt and also performed at the inaugural edition of the Slide Away festival, curated by the band Nothing. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Peel Dream Magazine's last release was Magic Is Pocketed, a collection of four songs recorded during the sessions for the band's most recent full-length album, Pad. As discrete pieces and a whole, Magic Is Pocketed speaks clearly to the grand narrative of Pad. The EP begins and ends with instrumental reprises of motifs from the record that were originally intended as song transitions, most notably 'Mary, Johnny and Me,' a reference to the Pad song 'Message the Manager': "Money for Mary and Johnny and me. Money for everyone lost out at sea". 'Hell' is the oldest track of the bunch and perhaps the most important given it was the first to be written for Pad alongside its title track and 'Back in the Band.' The tempo changes and quirky found-percussion elements tie it clearly to those other tracks, as well as displaying a soul music-inspired quality through the chord progression and bass. 'Harmony' was a later track, and is characteristic of the baroque pop approach that shaped Pad, influenced as it is by Van Dyke Parks. Stevens notes that, "these tracks have a frivolity to them that's really refreshing to me. I personally view these songs as belonging on Pad, were it not for the restraints of what will fit on a 12" record.”

TOUR DATES:

July 31 Wed Andy's Bar - Denton, TX

Aug 02 Fri Saturn – Birmingham, AL *

Aug 03 Sat The Blue Room – Nashville, TN *

Aug 05 Mon Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL *

Aug 06 Tue Magic Stick – Detroit, MI *

Aug 08 Thu Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON *

Aug 09 Fri Théâtre Fairmount – Montréal, QC *

Aug 11 Sun The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA *

Aug 12 Mon Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY *

Aug 13 Tue Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA *

Aug 14 Wed Union Stage – Washington, DC *

Aug 16 Fri Masquerade (Altar) - Atlanta, GA

Aug 18 Sun Mohawk (inside) - Austin, TX

* = w/ Wild Nothing

Track Listing:

1. You Really Mean It

2. Harmony

3. Hell

4. Mary, Johnny and Me



