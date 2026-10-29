Payton Makenna Releases Texas Country Christmas Single

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Country singer-songwriter Payton Makenna is bringing some holiday cheer to fans this year with her new Christmas single, 'Santa Bring Me a Cowboy,' available November 13 on all major digital platforms.

An original, upbeat holiday tune, 'Santa Bring Me a Cowboy' finds Payton skipping the usual wish list and asking Santa for something a little harder to wrap: a true Texas cowboy to share the season with. The single blends Payton's modern country sound with the warmth and nostalgia of the holidays, and gives fans a taste of what's ahead before her sophomore album, Chaotic Country, arrives January 8, 2027.

Payton will celebrate the season live with a full-band show at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas on Saturday, November 21. She will also perform at a holiday benefit concert at Guitars & Growlers in Flower Mound on December 12. She is available for on-air and phone interviews throughout the holiday season.

A former musical theatre standout turned country artist, Payton has been featured on the Best Texas Country Picks, Volume 8 compilation and earned a 2026 Josie Music Awards nomination for Album of the Year (Modern Country/Pop Country). She is a member of the Texas Country Music Association and an advocate for teen mental health and suicide prevention, a message that fits naturally into a season centered on hope and togetherness.

For more information, visit www.paytonmakenna.com.

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