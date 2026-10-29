Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Payton Makenna Releases Texas Country Christmas Single
The North Texas artist will perform at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas and a holiday benefit concert in Flower Mound.
Country singer-songwriter Payton Makenna is bringing some holiday cheer to fans this year with her new Christmas single, 'Santa Bring Me a Cowboy,' available November 13 on all major digital platforms.
An original, upbeat holiday tune, 'Santa Bring Me a Cowboy' finds Payton skipping the usual wish list and asking Santa for something a little harder to wrap: a true Texas cowboy to share the season with. The single blends Payton's modern country sound with the warmth and nostalgia of the holidays, and gives fans a taste of what's ahead before her sophomore album, Chaotic Country, arrives January 8, 2027.
Payton will celebrate the season live with a full-band show at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas on Saturday, November 21. She will also perform at a holiday benefit concert at Guitars & Growlers in Flower Mound on December 12. She is available for on-air and phone interviews throughout the holiday season.
A former musical theatre standout turned country artist, Payton has been featured on the Best Texas Country Picks, Volume 8 compilation and earned a 2026 Josie Music Awards nomination for Album of the Year (Modern Country/Pop Country). She is a member of the Texas Country Music Association and an advocate for teen mental health and suicide prevention, a message that fits naturally into a season centered on hope and togetherness.
For more information, visit www.paytonmakenna.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode