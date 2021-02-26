Payday Unveils New Single & Video 'Big Boy'

PAYDAY is back with her brand new single, "Big Boy," produced by SickDrumz, and taken from her forthcoming 'P.U.K.E. Tapes Volume 3,' set for release on March 19. The song is paired with an official music video, directed by Gabe Hostetler and shot in her current home-base, Seattle. Watch the video for "Big Boy" HERE.

Speaking about the track, PAYDAY reveals, "Big Boy is a message about being unapologetically me. The fast-paced versus and catchy chorus showcases the energy and life of just feeling like a big ass boy."

Listen to "Big Boy" HERE

"Big Boy" is the latest track released off the next 'P.U.K.E. Tapes' installment, and the follow up to the equally in-your-face and mighty "Dolphin," which was co-produced by Andy M, from Death Grips. Watch the wild official music video (which originally premiered on The Fader

Illustrating PAYDAY's knack for spitting lyrics and her signature quick wit, both "Big Boy" and "Dolphin" are commanding, genre-defying bangers, and just the tip of the ice-berg of what's to come from the proud all-American blue-collar California-born and based (by-way-of Louisiana, Texas and Seattle) teen.

Her upcoming 'P.U.K.E. Tapes Volume 3' will be the third installment from her popular P.U.K.E Tapes, since they debuted in the summer of 2020, thus putting PAYDAY firmly on the map as one-to-watch.

Back in December, PAYDAY officially closed the year with the official release of her 11 track mixtape, 'It's Just Music,' written and performed by the teenager. Listen HERE . In October, she also dropped the official music video for 'Guts,' which NYLON hailed as "a sweet lil' love song for the love-avoidant." Watch the official music video for 'Guts' HERE

PAYDAY spent most her childhood traveling state-to-state with her family, wherever they could find work. Often an outsider at whatever school she found herself each month or year, PAYDAY grew increasingly angry at the world, eventually finding an escape in music and a reliable friend in a Nintendo DS and 14-dollar mic she purchased at K-Mart. From 8-years-old, she immersed herself in poem and lyrics, raps and beats, eventually evolving into all things PAYDAY. "It's crazy, I went from being the weird new kid with a southern accent, to the cool kid who knew how to rap and produce music." Suddenly, the kids who once bullied her for being the weird outsider, all wanted to be her friend, and PAYDAY found her calling spitting rhymes and lyrics in the school playground and producing music in her bedroom.