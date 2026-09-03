Paul van Dyk to Debut THE ESSENCE OF ACID at Dreamstate SoCal Nov. 21

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North America's largest trance music festival Dreamstate SoCal 2026 is set to host the worldwide debut of electronic music artist Paul van Dyk's newest live performance concept, The Essence of Acid, bringing the artist's latest production to the historic Queen Mary Waterfront on Saturday, November 21 in Long Beach, CA.

The Essence of Acid is built around a live electronic setup, with van Dyk performing alongside the hardware used to shape the show's sound. The performance will combine exclusive new material, acid-focused compositions, live reinterpretations of selected catalogue tracks, and recognizable records rebuilt specifically for the concept.

The concept also expands the live setup into the visual production. Paul performs with the Boutique Series, a collection based on the iconic TB-303, TR-808 and TR-909, on the show's visual language, alongside imagery inspired by circuitry, oscilloscopes, waveforms and other elements of analog electronic production. Lighting, screens, lasers and stage elements are designed to develop in tandem with the music throughout the performance.

Known for its focus on the history, evolution and future of trance and electronic music, global dance music experience curator Insomniac's trance brand and festival vertical Dreamstate will provide the setting for The Essence of Acid to make its first appearance worldwide. It will explore acid as an influence across electronic music, incorporating the sound of the Roland TB-303 alongside synthesisers, drum machines, sequencers and effects. The concept's focus on acid reflects Dreamstate's own ethos of celebrating the sounds that have shaped trance culture while championing the artists and innovations defining its present and future.

Paul van Dyk has been a defining figure in global electronic music for more than three decades, with a career spanning Landmark Productions, international performances and multiple generations of electronic music fans. His connection to Dreamstate dates back to the festival's inaugural edition in 2015, where he took the stage for the first-ever Dreamstate SoCal, making his return with The Essence of Acid a natural continuation. Acid is already an established part of Paul's musical catalogue. His previous work in the style includes 'Acid' with Chicago House pioneer DJ Pierre and 'ACID TRAxx', as well as his solo release 'Filthy Acid'. The Essence of Acid builds on that connection, taking the sound from the studio into a dedicated live performance.

Dreamstate SoCal 2026 will take place on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21. Two-day and single-day GA and 21+ VIP tickets to Dreamstate SoCal 2026 are on sale now.

Event Details

Paul van Dyk Presents 'The Essence of Acid'

Dreamstate SoCal, Saturday, November 21st, 2026

Queen Mary Waterfront, Long Beach, CA

Tickets: Available Here

More information can be found via Paul van Dyk's website and the Dreamstate SoCal website.

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