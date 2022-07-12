Paul Roessler Releases 'The Turning Of The Bright World'

Songwriter, musician, and producer PAUL ROESSLER is proud to finally unveil The Turning Of The Bright World, the latest addition to his already deep and expansive discography.

A piano-driven introspective journey tinged with melancholia and electronic elements, The Turning Of The Bright World serves as an accessible entry point for new fans while also showcasing the prolific artist's range and willingness to take risks expertly. It is now available on all DSPS.

In addition, Rock And Roll Globe exclusively premieres Roessler's new music video for lead single "Maker." The video matches the electropunk explosive energy of the track with colorful, psychedelic filters, and archival footage, all while Roessler performs.

A prolific producer who runs the LA production stable Kitten Robot Studios, Roessler has served as the producer/engineer on Kitten Robot releases from Josie Cotton, Eddie Spaghetti & Frank Meyer, Hayley and the Crushers, Tombstones In Their Eyes, and CrowJane.

"I see this album as something of a summation. All the years playing in bands, writing music and producing other artists sort of came together," Roessler exclusively told Rock and Roll Globe. "I listen to my previous records and there's this raw urgency that I like. But somehow this collection of songs came out more measured and focused, a bit more polished. And yet, I don't feel like I lost anything."

As an artist, Roessler wrote his first opus, the rock opera The Arc, while still in high school with his prog/classic rock influences (Yes, Jethro Tull, Frank Zappa) on his sleeve. Segueing from that genre into finding his footing in electropunk, he joined Screamers as one of two keyboardists in the guitar-less L.A.-based musical pioneers, labeled 'punk rock' for lack of anything more suitable.

In the 1980s, Paul started the band Twisted Roots along with Pat Smear (Germs/Foo Fighters) and his sister Kira prior to her involvement with Black Flag. Paul also partnered on music with Mike Watt (Crimony) and Dez Cadeda (DC3), as well as joining with a wide variety of artists/bands, including 45 Grave, Nervous Gender, Geza X and the Mommymen, and Nina Hagen.

The subsequent years saw him join forces with Mark Curry, Prick, Leah Andreone, and Gitane Demone Quartet. Paul Roessler's production career has also seen him produce for T.S.O.L., Richie Ramone, Pat The Bunny, and many other bands and artists.

The Turning Of The Bright World is out today via Kitten Robot Records.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: