Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers Announces Reissue of Debut LP

Paul Leary - The History of Dogs Reissue - Bio

No, it doesn't sound like the Butthole Surfers. It was never going to sound like Butthole Surfers. Get over it !!!



It's time to revisit PAUL LEARY's 1992 debut solo LP - the avalanche of sound he titled THE HISTORY OF DOGS, "Revisited" here with two additional tracks that did not appear on the original LP, including one that will soon appear as the first video from the LP, "SPEEDO MAN." You won't believe your eyes. Believe me.



This 1992 LP was WAY ahead of its time. Originally released on Rough Trade Records during the glory days of Butthole Surfers' crash course across the stages of every music festival criss-crossing the globe, this is zany, complex, unhinged, and sometimes just gloriously weird music, but it also features some of the most catchy indie pop music anthems you'll ever hear, and certainly far catchier than anything you'd ever hear from the BS catalog of psychedelic hysteria.



Listen to "The Birds Are Dying," or "Fine Home," and then try to say that PAUL LEARY isn't one of the most gifted songwriters/producers of the late 20th century? This indispensable LP reissue (Re-Mastered in 2021 by Paul and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer) is a wondrous time capsule that brings us back in time to where we all were 30 years ago, firm in our belief that there simply wasn't another band anywhere on earth like Butthole Surfers, and firm in the belief that the band's driving musical force, PAUL LEARY, like his partner Gibby Haynes, was one of those once-in-a-lifetime talents that just couldn't be ignored. These two were a force-of-nature. That great band may be in hibernation, but...stay tuned.



Kramer, who played bass guitar in the band in 1985, says, "It was the year of the dog, and I was the bassist in the greatest band in the world. Life was good." Last year, Shimmy-Disc released Paul's 2nd solo LP, BORN STUPID, to rave reviews. It was his first solo LP in nearly 30 years. Now it's 2022 and Shimmy-Disc is reissuing Paul's first solo LP, re-Mastered for Vinyl, with a vengeance. Like Kramer said...Life is Good.