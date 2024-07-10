Patterns Brighton Reveals Pride Weekend Plans and Summer Lineups With Saoirse, Moxie & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patterns Brighton once again leads from the front this summer with a cultured mix of forward-thinking underground events and vibrant Pride celebrations. The likes of Saoirse, Moxie, Coco Bryce, Mike Dunn, Jacques Greene and more will all play at the iconic seafront venue. For tickets and full details head HERE.

Patterns has long been at the heart of Brighton's famously tasteful music scene and has a reputation for always moving it forward. Sold-out weekly events cover all musical bases with a fine blend of DJs, live acts, bands, crews, and collectives.

Converted from an art deco hotel, Patterns is located right on the seafront on Marine Parade, opposite the iconic pier. It boasts a ground floor with a hand-built DJ booth, bespoke Ohm PA sound system, industrial design and green neons as well as plenty of craft beers and cocktails. The Basement is a safe space where the parties go down with an impeccable L'Acoustics sound system, low ceiling and stripped-back lighting to really get the vibes going. Completing the multi-faceted experience is an elevated outdoor terrace with tropical potted palms, bright pastel colours and uninterrupted sea views.

Amongst many standout events in the coming months, exciting new promotersAcid Reflux kick off in July with FOLD residents Voicedrone & James Newmarch and most Fridays have Foundations, an electric blend of fresh UKG, bass, drum & bass, jungle and breaks. Another much loved annual event is Patterns Does Pride weekend;

"We're super excited to reveal our plans for Brighton Pride this year as 'Patterns Does Pride' returns. The official Brighton Pride Street Party happens right on our doorstep on Marine Parade and we host the official after party and Friday night pre party here at Patterns. This year we have a selection of bonafide legends from the queer community with Saoirse, FAFF, Jess Hands, Joshua James, SPINKS, Gal Pal DJs and UOKHUN DJ all playing. It's always the biggest party of the summer and we can't wait to welcome you all." Jack Osman, Club Programmer at Patterns Brighton.

Elsewhere, the charming house and disco sounds of Jacque Greene feature on July 6th, Foundations x Primative welcome Southampton speed-garage sensation Skeptic on July 12th, long-running NTS tastemaker and genre-spanning selector Moxie plays on July 19th, there is classic house and trance from the Insomnia crew on July 20th and every month after. One of drum & bass' most exciting figures and award-winning producer Disrupta brings the rhythms on July 26th and Chicago originator Mike Dunn brings his raw, rap infused hip-house on August 10th for the Soulstice Collective. Dutch drum & bass titan Coco Bryce brings his super soulful sounds and precision grooves on August 25th and Hackney's authentic grime, garage and jungle don Izco plays All Night Long on September 21st.

Patterns has long been an incubator of dance music culture in Brighton and this summer that fine tradition continues in style. Tickets and more information can be found HERE.

