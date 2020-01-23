Patrick Watson Debuts Live Video of 'Look At You'
Canadian artist Patrick Watson debuts a live video of "Look At You" today, which was recorded during his sold-out show at Mtelus in Montreal, Quebec. The song appears on Watson's album, Wave, which is out now on Domino / Secret City (Canada).
Watch the video below!
The new music garnered acclaim from NPR Music, who featured Wave in their "New Music Friday" column while calling the music, "Delicate, fragile and beautiful." MOJO proclaimed, "Québécois maven drapes his red velvet falsetto over songs about loss and melancholy," and Exclaim! furthers, "[Watson] has created a collection of moments of catharsis that add up to a rich, emotionally fulfilling experience."
Additionally, Watson continues to take his lauded live show on the road this year with an extensive run of worldwide dates. The run of shows includes two performances at Los Angeles' Lodge Room as well as performances at New York's Webster Hall, D.C.'s Union Stage, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Nashville's The Basement East and more. Tickets are available for purchase at patrickwatson.net. See below for complete tour details.
Wave, which was produced by Watson, was recorded and mixed by Rob Heaney at Studio 105 and Studio Pierre-Marchand in Montreal. During the making of the album, Patrick lost his mother, his longtime drummer left the group and he and his partner separated. Of the album, Watson notes, "The songs are about how sometimes you have to sing a love song to yourself when no one else will, allowing the sound to carry you and learning to trust where you will land. It is very personal, intimate and the most humble of all my records."
Watson composes, performs and records his albums with his full band, which includes Joe Grass (guitar), Evan Tighe (drums) and Mishka Stein (bass). The recipients of Canada's Polaris Music Prize in 2007, in addition to Juno and Polaris nominations, Watson and his band have toured on all continents, on occasion playing with full orchestras to bring the rich music to life. Raised and still living in Montreal, Watson has composed several scores for both film and television, including a trailer for "The Walking Dead" and Wim Wenders' 3D film Everything Will Be Fine.
PATRICK WATSON LIVE 2020
January 23-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room SOLD OUT
January 24-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room
January 26-Phoenix, AZ-Crescent Ballroom
January 28-Dallas, TX-Club Dada
January 29-Austin, TX-Antone's
January 31-Mexico City, MX-El Plaza Condesa
February 20-Barcelona, ES-Sala Apolo
February 21-Madrid, ES-Teatro Kapital
February 23-Lisbon, PT-Coliseu
February 24-Porto, PT-Casa da Música SOLD OUT
February 26-Paris, FR-Olympia
February 27-Bordeaux, FR-Le Rocher de Palmer
February 28-Nantes, FR-Stereolux
March 1-Lille, FR-Aeronef
March 3-Zurich, CH-Rote Fabrik
March 4-Lausanne CH-l'Octogone SOLD OUT
March 6-London UK-Barbican
March 8-Brussels BE-Cirque Royal
March 9-Utrecht NL-TivoliVredenberg SOLD OUT
March 10-Utrecht NL-TivoliVredenberg
March 12-Berlin DE-Metropol
March 14-Istanbul TR-Zorlu
April 9-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall
April 10-Woodstock, NY-Colony Café
April 11-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground
April 13-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry
April 14-Boston, MA-The Sinclair
April 15-New York, NY-Webster Hall
April 17-Washington, DC-Union Stage
April 18-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups
April 19-Grand Rapids, MI-Pyramid Scheme
April 21-St Paul, MN-Turf Club
April 22-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall
April 23-Nashville, TN-The Basement East
