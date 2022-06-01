Patrick Holland Shares New Single 'Nice Try' Ft. Tops

Montreal-based artist, producer, engineer and remixer Patrick Holland recently announced his self-produced debut album, You're The Boss, out this Summer on Sinderlyn Following the album's earworm of a first single "Sinister Bell," "Nice Try" is out today.

Featuring sunny guitars and velvety vocal harmonies, courtesy of Holland's bandmate Jane Penny of TOPS, "Nice Try" receives an incredible Erin O'Connor directed video. Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases under aliases such as Project Pablo and Jump Source, and just as this album showcases another side of his sonic palette, this video also sees him transform.

"The ghost has departed, the script is flipped - the haunter has become the haunted, and decided it's enough. 'Nice Try' is about letting go on both sides, and reminiscing about the good times together," Holland explains of the track. "It was a dream come true having Jane Penny of TOPS sing in unison with me on this one, and I've admired Carole's work from a distance for a while now, so when Erin proposed the concept of documenting her transformation, I was excited. Sitting back and witnessing Carole turn into a bizarro me was freaky and fun."

Patrick Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases, as well as his production and remix work for artists such as TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, Homeshake, and more. Now with You're The Boss, Holland is re-introducing himself and making his first foray into guitar-driven indie pop.

Written and recorded in tandem, You're The Boss finds Holland self-producing, playing almost every instrument on the record, as well as singing and writing his own lyrics for the first time. Though it's full of firsts, You're The Boss sounds like the work of an indie artist decades into their career.

