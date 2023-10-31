Patricia Velasquez's Wayuu Taya Foundation Hosts Magical 20th Anniversary Gala With Hillary Clinton, Sting, Iman & More

Last night, The Wayuu Taya Foundation celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their humanitarian work improving the lives and preserving the culture of Latin-American indigenous communities with a memorable charity gala filled with extraordinary performances, conversations, and moments.

Taking place at Donna Karan's Urban Zen at Stephan Weiss Studio, which was transformed with earthy tones and vibrant, hand painted Venezuelan taparas, the gala's lineup included a riveting, hopeful conversation between Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and The Wayuu Taya Foundation founder, actress, supermodel, and activist Patricia Velasquez as well as performances from Sting, Joshua Bell, Larisa Martinez, Micah McLaurin, and Jorge Glem – and a surprise performance from Sarah McLachlan.

Kicking off the unforgettable evening, Donna Karan virtually welcomed guests before introducing award-winning cuatro artist Jorge Glem who had the crowd clapping along before performing a beautiful Venezuelan aria alongside opera singer Larisa Martinez and GRAMMY-award winning pianist Baden Goyo.

Journalist, best-selling author and founder of Creative Visions Foundation Kathy Eldon introduced Patricia Velasquez who shared the impact of her foundation's work, the need to change humanitarian relief into sustainable relief, and recognized the many individuals and organization who have helped her make the mission a continued success.

“This is a time of much conflict around the world and what we see is that our homes and homelands are so very important to each of us,” shared Patricia. “Migration is a human right, but it is equally important to create conditions that allow individuals to thrive in their homeland -- and that is what Wayuu Taya has been striving for.”

Representing the younger generation holding adults accountable , Maya Carrillo Velasquez (Patricia's daughter) and Henry Fousekis (Maya's brother), came to the stage to welcome Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton for a once in a lifetime conversation about how we can come together as a community to create progress and healing, and the longstanding relationship between The Wayuu Taya Foundation and The Clinton Foundation, The conversation was followed by GRAMMY-winning violinist and conductor Joshua Bell who performed alongside Sri Lankan pianist Rohan de Silva.

After passed autumnal hors d'oeuvres and an exquisite three course dinner of seasonal fare, fashion icon and event chair Iman introduced designer Carolina Herrera who spoke about her longstanding support of Patricia Velasquez and The Wayuu Taya Foundation ahead of honorees Fiore Group CEO Frank Giustra and CORE Co-Founder Ann Lee.

Via pre-recorded video, event chair and world-renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel shared a film depicting the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras/Choirs of Venezuela which kicked off the evening's live auction led by powerhouse Amy Sacco and impresario Omar Hernandez for The Wayuu Taya Foundation's clean water, food and medicine distribution, agriculture, and Rhythm of Creativity Fiore programs as well as the opportunity to sponsor a child for a year for $1,500 which sent bidding paddles flying throughout the room.

Bringing the successful gala to a close, virtuoso pianist and pop artist Micah McLaurin played a captivating concert version of his upcoming pop single “MOONS” which transitioned into Lady Gaga's “Telephone” before being joined on stage by GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan for a surprise performance of her hit “Angel.” Introduced by actress and film producer Trudie Styler, Sting invited the entire room to join the chorus of “Englishman in New York,” invoked our common humanity on “Fragile,” and performed his biggest hit “Every Breath You Take” before inviting violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Micah McLaurin back to the stage to accompany him on an unforgettable rendition of “Fields of Gold.”

The festivities continued early into the morning as the artists and guests enjoyed a glitzy afterparty at Scott Sartiano's Zero Bond (complete with an ABBA, Madonna, and Lady Gaga singalong with Micah on keys) – the perfect end to the gala and a celebration of The Wayuu Taya Foundation's 20 years of hard, impactful work.

Among the hundreds of The Wayuu Taya Foundation supporters to attended were Christian Siriano, Carol Alt, Francisco Costa, Gian Franco Rodriquez, Gladys Rodriguez, Mimi Lazo, Salman Toor, Sonja Nuttall, Tom Silverman, Ubah Hassan and many more, in addition to student volunteers from Parsons.

ABOUT THE WAYUU TAYA FOUNDATION:

Founded in 2002 by activist, philanthropist, actress and model Patricia Velasquez, The Wayuu Taya Foundation has been helping improve the lives of Latin-American indigenous communities for 20+ years. Wayuu Taya has been instrumental in positively impacting the lives of over 1 million people by drastically improving their living conditions and providing the communities with sustainable solutions for food, medicine and supplies, clean water, and educational opportunities.

In addition, Velasquez and Wayuu Taya are committed to preserving the culture of indigenous groups throughout Latin America by offering hundreds of children with an enriching music program led by renowned musician Gustavo Dudamel and the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras/Choirs of Venezuela. Please visit https://wayuutaya.org/ to learn more about how Wayuu Taya is working to transform humanitarian aid into sustainable relief.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images