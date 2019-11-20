Patricia Barber Announces 2020 European Tour Dates

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  
Internationally acclaimed American composer singer/pianist Patricia Barber raises the bar with her 2019 recording on ArtistShare, her first since the critically acclaimed Smash (Concord, 2013). Higher marks Barber's return with another form-shattering collection of original material.

Renowned as a singular songwriter for her harmonic sophistication and incisive lyrics, Barber made several albums for Premonition and Blue Note Records that sold over 100,000.

Barber, who has also won a Guggenheim fellowship in Composition, once again brings thrilling original material into the jazz orbit. Featured on Higher is an art song cycle, "Angels, Birds, and I...", that can be performed by jazz vocalists and instrumentalists as well as classical singers. In 2015 Barber toured an early version of the cycle in concerts with Renée Fleming. In 2016 she took the cycle to Chicago's Harris Theater to open the prestigious Ear Taxi New Music Festival.

Performing here with her long-time jazz trio (Patrick Mulcahy-bass, Jon Deitemyer-drums) and guests, Barber juxtaposes "Angels, Birds, and I..." with some of her celebrated arrangements from the American Songbook.

Upcoming Dates:

European Tour: 2019-2020

Nov 21 - Le Colisee in Lens, France

Nov 23 - Teatro Fernan-Gomez in Madrid

Nov 25-27 - Duc des Lombards in Paris

Nov 28 - Unterfahrt in Munich

Nov 30 - Gazarte in Athens

2020

January
Jan 23 La Petit Faucheux in Tours, France
Jan 25 Nasjonal Jazzscene-Victoria in Oslo
Jan 28 Impart ArtCenter in Wroclaw, Poland
Jan 30 Nefertiti in Gothenburg, Sweden

February
Feb 1 Theatro Circo in Braga, Portugal
Feb 3 Sendesaal in Bremen, Germany
Feb 8-9 Triple Door in Seattle
Feb 10 Kuumbwa in Santa Cruz
Feb 12 Harris Center in Folsom, CA (tent)
Feb 13 Mitchell Park Community Ctr in Palo Alto
Feb 15 TBA in Marin/Sonoma

March
Mar 14 MCG in Pittsburgh - trio double bill w/Kenny Werner



