Passing of Close Friend, Adam Schlesinger, Moves Mike Viola to Create New Album GODMUFFIN

The passing of close friend, Adam Schlesinger, moved fellow master songwriter, Mike Viola, to craft one of 2020's most searing, soaring albums. "Godmuffin," out today, captures raw artistic impulse with precision, grace. See the monster movie-themed video "Ordinary Girl" below:

Mike Viola is a Grammy®-nominated producer, musician, songwriter and singer best known for his work with Panic! At The Disco, Mandy Moore, Jenny Lewis, Ondara, Matt Nathanson and Fall Out Boy. His original music has been featured on soundtracks for movies such as "That Thing You Do!," "Get Him To The Greek," and "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story."



Viola's latest album Godmuffin is out now via Good Morning Monkey / Grand Phony.

[STREAM]: https://fanatic.lnk.to/MikeViola-OrdinaryGirl

With a team comprised of all women creators, including sisters and co-directors Kelsey and Rémy Bennett, alongside acclaimed 26-year-old photographer turned cinematographer, Silvia Grav, "Ordinary Girl" redefines power as we know it through the perspective of a horror obsessed suburban girl.



The video, shot like a short film, bears witness to the main character as she harnesses her transgressive creative gifts in a manifestation of self-reflection, exploration, and an otherworldly growth of inner strength that will break your heart just to see what it's made of.

Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Mike Viola discussing the new album, Adam Schlesinger, a new DEWEY COX musical and more HERE!