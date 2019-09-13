Parkway Drive Announce 'European Revolution 2020' Tour

Coming off a hugely successful European/U.K. summer festival run, featuring headlining slots at some of the biggest metal festivals in the world like Wacken Open Air, Parkway Drive are thrilled to announce that they will be back in the region for the spectacular European Revolution 2020 Arena Tour in April 2020.



The tour will kick off on April 1st in Hamburg's Sporthalle and conclude at the legendary SSE Arena, Wembley in London on April 18th. Please see below for the full list of dates. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 20 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



European Revolution 2020 Tour Dates:

April 1st, 2020 - Hamburg, Sporthalle (DE) - TICKETS

April 2nd, 2020 - Leipzig, Arena (DE) - TICKETS

April 3rd, 2020 - München, Olympiahalle (DE) - TICKETS

April 4th, 2020 - Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH) - TICKETS

April 6th, 2020 - Budapest, "Papp László Budapest Sportaréna" (HU) - TICKETS

April 7th, 2020 - Vienna, Stadthalle (AT) - TICKETS

April 9th, 2020 - Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE) - TICKETS

April 11th, 2020 - Dortmund, Westfallenhalle (DE) - TICKETS

April 15th, 2020 - Paris, Zenith (FR) - TICKETS

April 16th, 2020 - Brussels, Forest National (BE) - TICKETS

April 18th, 2020 - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley (UK) - TICKETS



Tickets for Parkway Drive's European Revolution 2020 tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 20 September 2019 at 9am (Local Time) at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Parkway Drive have released their latest, sixth, studio album, Reverence, on May 4th last year to mass critical acclaim and the highest chart positions in band's history.



Reverence entered the official German and Swiss albums charts at #3, Austrian at #5, Belgian at #6, and United Kingdom at #14. In their home country Australia, it debuted at #1.



Formed in Byron Bay in 2002, Parkway Drive have released five studio albums, all on Epitaph: Killing with a Smile (2005), Horizons (2007), Deep Blue (2010), Atlas (2012), and IRE (2015). With all five albums certified gold in Australia, Parkway Drive have also released two platinum-selling DVDs (2012's Home is for the Heartless and 2009's Parkway Drive: The DVD).





Related Articles View More Music Stories