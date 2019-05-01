Parklife Festival Announce 48 Hour Ticket Resale Campaign

Having unveiled their dedicated anti-tout policy last year, Parklife will re-launch its 48 hour re-sale campaign for 2019 as they continue to work alongside the Greater Manchester Police to protect fans from the dangers of secondary outlets. The campaign will take place from Friday 3rd May at 9am until9am on Sunday 5th May, and will see a limited amount of returned tickets (due to incomplete payment-plan bookings) available to to buy via their official website for 48 hours.



It will be a rare last chance opportunity to see the likes of Cardi B, George Ezra, Solange, The Streets Migos and Khalid, as well as being able to purchase now officially sold out Saturday, weekend and VIP pass types - as only Sunday general admission are currently available.

Launched last year, this initiative is testament to Parklife's passion for raising awareness around safe and secure buying platforms, as they continue to work closely with the GMP to combat the rise in fake or stolen tickets that are being re-sold to unsuspecting victims. By bringing back the re-sale again for 2019, they hope to provide a safe and secure platform for customers and ensure they are not left disappointed by touts.



Parklife will celebrate its tenth anniversary over the weekend of 8th and 9th June, and will once again cement its reputation for bringing the best and freshest international talent spanning pop, electronic, hip hop and grime to 160,000 anticipating revellers.





Related Articles View More Music Stories