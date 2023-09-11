Paramore Add Third & Final Melbourne Show to November 2023 Tour

General public tickets for the new Melbourne show and new release Brisbane seats will be available on Friday 15 September from 2pm AEST.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Paramore Add Third & Final Melbourne Show to November 2023 Tour

Responding to overwhelming demand and with a hotly anticipated, sold-out Australia and New Zealand tour on the horizon, Paramore today announce they will play a third and final show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November.

Additionally, to satisfy demand, new seats have been opened in both of the band’s Brisbane Entertainment Centre shows on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 November.

Frontier Members will gain access to the exclusive presale for the new Melbourne show on Thursday 14 September from 1pm AEST.

General public tickets for the new Melbourne show and new release Brisbane seats will be available on Friday 15 September from 2pm AEST. More information at frontiertouring.com/paramore.

Joining Paramore and Remi Wolf in Auckland will be And That, the solo project of New Zealand-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Scott Cleary.

In their antipodean return, the Grammy Award-winning trio will perform seven shows, kicking off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 18 November, before heading to Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 November and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Thursday 30 November.

They will also visit Sydney’s iconic Domain on Saturday 25 November, performing to a GA audience for an extra special night of music under the stars and their biggest Australian headline show to date.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to leading food rescue organisations OzHarvest (Australia) and KiwiHarvest (New Zealand) to help reduce food waste and create lasting positive social change.

Paramore – Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – return to Australia five years on from their last visit, as one of world’s biggest and most culturally compelling rock bands. With their anticipated sixth studio album This Is Why, released in February, the band topped charts in Australia and the UK and delivered “some of their most fearless songwriting to date” (NME).

For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20-year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.

Having just wrapped up a mammoth North American tour to rave reviews, Paramore have had a whirlwind 2023 so far; embarking on a South American tour in March, joining Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour for two nights in Arizona, playing two sold out Madison Square Garden shows and achieving a career high in June, blowing crowds away at Bonnaroo with Hayley Williams jumping on stage with Foo Fighters for a surprise rendition of ‘My Hero!’.

Recently announced as special guest on Taylor Swift’s 2024 European and UK The Eras Tour, Paramore will join the superstar for performances in more than ten countries across four months next year. The band will play The New Yorker Festival this October, their last stop before landing down under in November.

Paramore Australian Tour Dates

SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER
Spark Arena | Auckland NZ (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)
NEW TICKETS RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)
NEW TICKETS RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER
The Domain Sydney | Sydney NSW (16+)
SOLD OUT

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT

TUESDAY 28 NOVEMBER
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 30 NOVEMBER
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)
NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED
ticketek.com.au

Photo credit: Zachary Gray



