Paradise Rising Label Shares 'semilucent 2' EP featuring Rising Filipino Artists

Paradise Rising, 88rising's sister label that launched in July of 2020 and dedicates itself to empowering, promoting and establishing Filipino artists, is announcing the release of semilucent 2 via Paradise Rising/88rising Records.

The new release, out today, October 4, 2021, arrives unmistakably during Filipino American History Month, which is a celebration for all Filipinos -- not just Filipino Americans. The new EP is the second installment to semilucent -- a compilation album that came out July 31, 2020 that has since garnered over 10 million streams, 2 million YouTube views and well over 50 playlist additions. Not only did the album transcend genres, but it also showcased an impressive array of emerging Philippine artists.

Now, Paradise Rising returns with a new ensemble of artists on its new EP and second installment to its annual compilation album. The latest compilation, semilucent 2, features fresh, new artists both homegrown and diasporic.

The freshly released, semilucent 2, is a 5-track EP that provides genre-blending acoustics, memorable melodies and high-energy 808s, drawing inspiration from the darker mood that comes with the ending of summer and a longing for memories past.

Highlights include exciting new recordings by the Vancouver Canada-based duo MANILA GREY; Philippine-native singer and instrumentalist Steven Peregrina; up-and-coming female R&B artist daze based out of Amsterdam; hip-hop powerhouse from New York CA Christian Alexander; seasoned rapper and songwriter Curtismith; and Filipino-American electronic producer standout Manila Killa with multi-talented global vocal artist Yuna from Malaysia.

Listen to the new EP here: