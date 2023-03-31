Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'

Philly-based band Paper Bee announces the release of their newest album, Thaw, Freeze, Thaw, out May 19 via Get Better Records.

A rock band with choral elements and deep basement roots, Paper Bee's influences of verby indie, post-punk, and discordant lo-fi are enlivened by dense layers of sweeping choral harmonies that adorn driving percussion and guitars oscillating from intricate picking to magnificent waves of fuzz.

Born originally out of New England, the band has found new footing with its current iteration (ft. mems Ramshackle Glory, Radiator Hospital, Yowler) in Philadelphia, PA.

Paper Bee collaborated on crafting Thaw, Freeze, Thaw with producer Kyle Gilbride (Swearin', Waxahatchee) while living together as housemates through the COVID-19 quarantine. The record presents a story about queer love, heartbreak, and belonging, and serves as a final pre-HRT document of songwriter Nick Berger's soprano voice.

Photo credit: Kate Sweeny