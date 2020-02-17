Pantha Du Prince Announces New Album CONFERENCE OF TREES

In his latest musical experiment "Conference of Trees" Hendrik Weber aka Pantha Du Prince translates the communication of trees into an impressive sound journey. What does it sound like when trees communicate? This is the question the German composer, electronic music producer and conceptual artist Pantha Du Prince attempts to answer in his latest album. The instruments he uses on it are the tools for his exploration; partly handmade by the artist himself, who wanted to explore the sound characteristics of different woods through intensive studies of the material.

"Conference of Trees" also carries in all its melodic tensions an important social critique. The implications of how we currently interact with nature, and our destructive relationship to our ecosystems are also addressed.

The album's first single, Pius in Tacet, is out now, listen below!





