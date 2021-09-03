Pandora Will Honor Gospel Music Heritage Month Will Multiple New Initiatives

Pandora celebrates Gospel Music Heritage month during September by honoring the genre's roots with two ways for listeners to experience the exuberant spirit of Gospel music.

Pandora's Gospel Radio station will feature a soul-lifting mix of the biggest hits, powerhouse vocalists, spine-tingling choirs and unforgettable church classics in Gospel music. Listeners can share in the good news with artists like CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann, Marvin Sapp and others who embody this American art form with roots deep in family, faith and freedom.

Pandora is also launching a special Gospel Roots Mode on Gospel Radio (out today), which allows listeners to tap even more deeply into the root of Gospel music. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds, Gospel Roots features icons like Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and others sharing the stories and anthems that have shaped their lives. McReynolds, known for his emotive and uplifting pop and R&B-infused sound, will set the tone for an engaging exploration of the power of gospel and its impact on almost every genre of music that exists today.

McReynolds says, "I'll never forget just growing up those first few Sundays, being the church musician on the south side of Chicago. At some point, as we began to lift our voices and sing, it was as if the music and the piano was playing me, I was just along for the ride. I'll never forget. Gospel Music Heritage month is a time to reflect on the music and ministry that got us here."

Gospel is the music of hope. It's church music, an American art form which is a testament to the universal appeal that both inspires and entertains across racial, ethnic, and geographic boundaries. This Gospel Music Heritage Month, join us as we honor the universal sound, soul and spirit of gospel - the superstars, emerging artists and the unforgettable, soaring choirs - only on Pandora. Where gospel royalty reigns.