Pandora Unveils New Slate of Artist-Curated Playlists, Inviting You to 'Listen In'

Last week, Pandora launched Listen In, a new series of exclusive playlists that connect artists with listeners through music. Each artist-curated playlist features songs that are soundtracking their lives during this unusual time, with commentary about their connection to the music, what's inspiring them, keeping them busy, or helping them stay focused on the positive.

A new slate of playlists are now available on Pandora, featuring music hand-curated by 5 Seconds of Summer, whose smash hit album Calm is Number two on the charts, All Time Low, Broken Social Scene, Cage The Elephant, Carly Pearce, Fitz and the Tantrums, Flora Cash, Flume, Jeezy, Madison Beer, Nicole Atkins and Prince Royce. A complete list of this week's featured artists is below.

Pandora invites you to experience this week's installment of LISTEN IN with....

5 Seconds of Summer: Fresh off of the release of their fourth studio album, 'Calm,' 5 Seconds of Summer - made up of band members Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford - created an exclusive playlist for Pandora packed with hits from Coldplay and Lana del Rey, as well as classics by Ella Fitzgerald, David Bowie and more. "A lot of it is songs that inspired the creation of 'Calm' and songs that we're listening to right now," Clifford, the pop-punk band's guitarist, explained of their picks. " songs that help us feel inspired and motivated and happy during these times of isolation." Hear 5 Seconds of Summer's musical choices, ahead!

All Time Low: Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low revealed to Pandora what he and the rest of the band have been listening to lately, resulting in a playlist that "spans many different genres and many different flavors" so that "hopefully there's something in here for each and every one of you." Without further ado, hear from Gaskarth ahead, as well as songs by The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Tame Impala, The Dangerous Summer and more.

Broken Social Scene: Broken Social Scene founder Kevin Drew wants to make sure we chill out together, even if we're doing it from afar. "I made a playlist for the times of right now," the Canadian indie hero says of his playlist that features calming sounds from ambient electronic artists like Mary Lattimore and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith alongside experimental pioneers like Carl Stone and Susumu Yokota - and even a surprise from Tom Waits. Hear a message from Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew ahead, alongside his calming musical choices.

Cage the Elephant: From his home in Nashville, Cage the Elephant guitarist Nick Bockrath wants to make sure we all rock together, even if we're doing it from afar. "Something that I've really been enjoying doing lately is listening to a new album every day," Nick explains. "I try and listen to something newly released or something I've never heard before, even stuff that I haven't listened to in years." Featuring classics and deep cuts by GIl Scott-Heron, George Harrison and T. Rex., alongside some lesser-known gems by Pat Martino Trio, Haroumi Hosono and more, listen along for Nick Bockrath's selections. "I hope you find some joy in some of these," he adds. "Wishing you all the health and love in the world, and I can't wait to see everyone when we're back out there."

Carly Pearce: Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce wants to make sure we all rock out together, even if we're doing it from afar. "Since we are all stuck at home, I thought that I would curate a little playlist for you guys," she explains. "Stay safe and wash your hands!" Featuring favorites by everyone from Destiny's Child and Dolly Parton to Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, listen along for a message from Pearce, as well as her top selections.

Fitz and the Tantrums: Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums is making sure we all get through it with his exclusive Pandora playlist, which is packed with both plenty of upbeat pop - Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa - as well as some more introspective tracks from musicians like Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. Listen to his picks, ahead.

Flora Cash: Indie pop duo Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall - aka Flora Cash - are making sure you get through this unusual situation with a playlist that's equal parts contemporary hits from musicians like Kanye West and Lana Del Rey, as well as classics by Roberta Flack, Vera Lynn and more. Hear their picks and a personal message from the band, ahead.

Flume: Australian super-producer Flume wants to make sure we all chill out together, even if we're doing it remotely. "Here's a few songs I've been listening to over the last three weeks in lockdown," he says, introducing his playlist. Featuring favorites by friends and collaborators like Toro y Moi, Jacques Greene and Ross From Friends, alongside "Pop-done-perfect" cuts by Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek and a surprise appearance by Drake, listen along for a message from Flume alongside his expert picks.

Jeezy: Atlanta rap titan Jeezy wants to make sure we jam together, even if we have to do it from afar. "We gotta come together and stay our distance, so we can get over this, get back to the money, and get back to the motivation," he explains. Putting together a playlist that features everyone from Marvin Gaye to Lil Baby, he added that he's keeping his "mind clear, keeping it full of positive thoughts and taking the time to reflect, taking this time to write, create, be innovative, reading books, listening to music." Listen along for a crucial message from Jeezy, alongside his favorite cuts.

Madison Beer: Rising pop star Madison Beer put together an exclusive list of songs for Pandora that have been keeping her spirits up recently. "They really speak to me for different reasons," she explains. "Some of them are just vibey and cool, but others have a deeper meaning behind them." Hear a message from Beer ahead, as well as tracks by Tame Impala, Harry Styles and more of her faves.

Nicole Atkins: Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins is on the case, having created an exclusive playlist for Pandora packed with soul. From Stevie Wonder and Funkadelic to Dehd and The Velvet Underground, hear her eclectic picks ahead.

Prince Royce: Latin superstar Prince Royce curated an exclusive list of his current favorite tracks to keep your energy up while you're staying in. Need something chill? Play "Yummy" by Justin Beiber. How about a throwback? Spin "Put It On Me" by Ja Rule. Oh, and if you want to dance around your living room, there's Prince Royce's fire collab with DaniLeigh. Listen to his entire playlist, ahead!





