Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen Announces Performances by David Guetta, Kygo, The Chainsmokers and More

Global superstars The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, Labrinth, Drama, and Harry Hudson are set to take the stage at the second annual Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen.

The one-of-a-kind, intimate festival experience co-produced by Palm Tree Crew, Belly Up Aspen, and C3 Presents will take place February 23-24, 2024 at Rio Grande Park located in downtown Aspen. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. MT at https://palmtreemusicfestivalaspen.frontgatetickets.com.

In 2022, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen debuted with superstar headliners Kygo and Jack White. The mission was to show that paradise can be found anywhere in the world, at any time of the year. Here, among breathtaking mountains and in an internationally renowned ski destination, Palm Tree Music Festival curated a winter haven replete with world-class food and beverage offerings and world-renowned entertainment. Previously, Palm Tree Music Festival has had incredible success with events in The Hamptons, Dana Point, Egypt and Australia.

"I am so excited to bring Palm Tree Festival back to Aspen for its second year,” said Kygo. “We are building something special in the city of Aspen and I can't wait to continue year after year!"

“We made history last year launching the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen during the peak of winter season,” said Myles Shear. “Now, here we are a second time, and we are stoked to bring this event back to downtown Aspen.”

“We are proud and humbled by the incredible feedback and support we received from the inaugural festival,” said David and Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen. “We are grateful to be working alongside our partners C3 Presents and Palm Tree Crew and are thrilled to bring this incredible event back to Aspen in 2024.”

Palm Tree Music Festival will feature an incredible lineup of performances, luxury VIP experiences and more. Returning to Aspen with Palm Tree Music Festival is Tequila Don Julio as the presenting spirits partner to serve up premium craft cocktails to celebrate with your crew.

Two-day and single day VIP, GA + and GA Presale Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 6 at 10 a.m. MT, provided tickets are still available. GA ticket prices start at $240 for single day and $350 for a weekend pass; VIP tickets are $625 for a single day and $985 for a weekend pass.

GA Tickets grant access to the standing room only section closest the stage alongside VIP, access to local food vendors, and access to exclusive Palm Tree Crew merchandise unique to the Aspen festival. GA+ includes an upgraded experience with exclusive access to an elevated viewing section above snowy grounds, vantage point views, dedicated bar and access to enjoy all GA amenities.

VIP Tickets unlock an exclusive front-row, off-snow access to the shows, an invitation to warm up in the VIP lounge which includes a dedicated bar, complimentary select spirits by Diageo, complimentary food offerings, live feed of the shows, private restrooms and a premium bar experience from Tequila Don Julio featuring signature cocktails by one of Mexico’s most beloved tequila brands. VIP Tickets also include access to all GA amenities.

Tables with prime views of the stage are also available for purchase in the heated and covered Palm Club. These include signature items from Matsuhisa Aspen featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s new-style Japanese cuisine and premium bottle service provided by Wynn Nightlife.

Photo Credit: Johannes Lovund