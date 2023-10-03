Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen Announces Performances by David Guetta, Kygo, The Chainsmokers and More

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 6 at 10 a.m. MT.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen Announces Performances by David Guetta, Kygo, The Chainsmokers and More

Global superstars The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, Labrinth, Drama, and Harry Hudson are set to take the stage at the second annual Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen. 

The one-of-a-kind, intimate festival experience co-produced by Palm Tree Crew, Belly Up Aspen, and C3 Presents will take place February 23-24, 2024 at Rio Grande Park located in downtown Aspen. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. MT at https://palmtreemusicfestivalaspen.frontgatetickets.com.

In 2022, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen debuted with superstar headliners Kygo and Jack White. The mission was to show that paradise can be found anywhere in the world, at any time of the year. Here, among breathtaking mountains and in an internationally renowned ski destination, Palm Tree Music Festival curated a winter haven replete with world-class food and beverage offerings and world-renowned entertainment. Previously, Palm Tree Music Festival has had incredible success with events in The Hamptons, Dana Point, Egypt and Australia.

"I am so excited to bring Palm Tree Festival back to Aspen for its second year,” said Kygo. “We are building something special in the city of Aspen and I can't wait to continue year after year!"

“We made history last year launching the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen during the peak of winter season,” said Myles Shear. “Now, here we are a second time, and we are stoked to bring this event back to downtown Aspen.”

“We are proud and humbled by the incredible feedback and support we received from the inaugural festival,” said David and Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen. “We are grateful to be working alongside our partners C3 Presents and Palm Tree Crew and are thrilled to bring this incredible event back to Aspen in 2024.”

Palm Tree Music Festival will feature an incredible lineup of performances, luxury VIP experiences and more. Returning to Aspen with Palm Tree Music Festival is Tequila Don Julio as the presenting spirits partner to serve up premium craft cocktails to celebrate with your crew.

Two-day and single day VIP, GA + and GA Presale Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 6 at 10 a.m. MT, provided tickets are still available. GA ticket prices start at $240 for single day and $350 for a weekend pass; VIP tickets are $625 for a single day and $985 for a weekend pass.

GA Tickets grant access to the standing room only section closest the stage alongside VIP, access to local food vendors, and access to exclusive Palm Tree Crew merchandise unique to the Aspen festival. GA+ includes an upgraded experience with exclusive access to an elevated viewing section above snowy grounds, vantage point views, dedicated bar and access to enjoy all GA amenities.

VIP Tickets unlock an exclusive front-row, off-snow access to the shows, an invitation to warm up in the VIP lounge which includes a dedicated bar, complimentary select spirits by Diageo, complimentary food offerings, live feed of the shows, private restrooms and a premium bar experience from Tequila Don Julio featuring signature cocktails by one of Mexico’s most beloved tequila brands. VIP Tickets also include access to all GA amenities. 

Tables with prime views of the stage are also available for purchase in the heated and covered Palm Club. These include signature items from Matsuhisa Aspen featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s new-style Japanese cuisine and premium bottle service provided by Wynn Nightlife. 

Photo Credit: Johannes Lovund



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Head And The Heart Announce 2nd Annual Show at Seattles Showbox Photo
The Head And The Heart Announce 2nd Annual Show at Seattle's Showbox

The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown show. Proceeds from the show will benefit the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians.

2
Jeffrey Martin Confronts Callous Homophobia on Red Station Wagon Single Photo
Jeffrey Martin Confronts Callous Homophobia on 'Red Station Wagon' Single

Portland, Oregon artist Jeffrey Martin recently announced the release of Thank God We Left the Garden, his first new full-length since 2017's One Go Around. The album was released via Fluff & Gravy Records (Margo Cilker, Kassi Valazza) and Loose Music in the UK/EU (Andrew Combs, Courtney Marie Andrews).

3
Video: Jake Thistle Releases Brooklyn Can Wait Video & Fall Tour Dates Photo
Video: Jake Thistle Releases 'Brooklyn Can Wait' Video & Fall Tour Dates

The video finds the introspective songsmith busking throughout New York City while he tells the story of a young woman, finding her way in and around the big city as she begins to find herself.  The video was directed by Jony Servias and stars Vernie Ritkes alongside Thistle.

4
Video: THE HU Reveal Animated Music Video For Sell The World Photo
Video: THE HU Reveal Animated Music Video For 'Sell The World'

THE HU reveal animated music video for 'Sell The World' and have set 'Warrior Souls' US Fall Tour with supporting acts Blind Channel and NERV.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & MorePhotos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & More
Matmos Share New Song 'Injection Basic Sound'Matmos Share New Song 'Injection Basic Sound'
CRIMINAL RECORD to Premiere on Apple TV+ In January Starring Cush Jumbo & Peter CapaldiCRIMINAL RECORD to Premiere on Apple TV+ In January Starring Cush Jumbo & Peter Capaldi
Food Network Unwraps THE ELF ON THE SHELF: SWEET SHOWDOWN This Holiday SeasonFood Network Unwraps THE ELF ON THE SHELF: SWEET SHOWDOWN This Holiday Season

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SHUCKED