Palehound Sets 'Live at First Congregational Church' LP, Releases First Track

Captured live during an opening set for Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Palehound has announced the new live album Live at First Congregational Church, due out August 16 on Polyvinyl Record Co.

A beautiful time capsule, the album highlights songwriter El Kempner’s unique power as a storyteller and musician. Recorded by Andrew Sarlo live on Dec 11, 2021 at First Congregational Church in Los Angeles, the album features songs that would later appear on Palehound’s critically acclaimed album Eye On The Bat, as well as classic songs like the title track to 2015’s Dry Food as well as “Aaron,” a standout from 2019’s Black Friday. Now, Palehound is thrilled to share “Fadin’” (Live at First Congregational Church), a song that appeared on their lauded 2023 Eye On The Bat.

Palehound’s hotly anticipated, critically acclaimed album Eye On The Bat was released last summer on Polyvinyl Record Co. to acclaim critical acclaim. Kempner was also dubbed one of Rolling Stone’s “250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time". They have shared stages with boygenius, Jimmy Eat World, Jason Isbell, Tomberlin, Lucy Dacus, Mitski and Big Thief.

Live at First Congregational Church is a stunning display of Kempner’s blistering guitar chops, singular poetic vocal prowess and the charming, inclusive warmth sure to be felt at every Palehound concert.

Live at First Congregational Church tracklist:

1. Good Sex

2. Interlude - Killer False Start God

3. Killer

4. Company

5. Dry Food

6. Your Boyfriend’s Gun

7. Sneakers

8. Feeling Fruit

9. Aaron

10. Interlude - Applause and Banter

11. Bulls

12. Fadin’

13. How Long

Photo Credit: Céline Polart

Comments