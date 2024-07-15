Pale Waves Releases New Track 'Glasgow'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed UK darlings Pale Waves have released their new track and video “Glasgow” from their upcoming fourth studio album Smitten out September 20 via Dirty Hit. The breakup anthem finds lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie lamenting about fleeing Glasgow after being jilted at the altar.

“‘Glasgow’ is my favorite from ‘Smitten’,” shares Heather Baron-Gracie of the new track. “It’s about leaving someone because you know it’s no good for either of you anymore. It somehow breaks my heart but also makes me feel so euphoric at the same time.”

“Glasgow” follows the release of lead single “Perfume,” which premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. PRESS HERE to watch the dreamy, official video for the sapphic single which finds the band in a hazy, lovestruck fairytale and is reminiscent of bands like The Cure and The Cranberries.

Wrapping their North American tour with PVRIS tonight in Los Angeles, Pale Waves recently announced their UK headline tour which will make stops in major cities across the country and includes a hometown performance at Neighbourhood Festival as well as a stop at London’s Outernet. PRESS HERE for tickets.

Blending the band’s timeless indie rock with a new wave of romantic nostalgia in a way that is undeniably Pale Waves, Smitten was written between the US and UK over a two-year period and is full of vivid, catchy hooks and a fresh, alt-pop sound. PRESS HERE to pre-order Smitten.

Capturing the excitement and euphoria as well as the confusion and pain of early queer relationships, Smitten is lyrically preoccupied with past lives and sees Heather Baron-Gracie reflecting upon her roots and finding herself in a headspace where she could finally breathe and reflect.

Smitten tracklist:

Glasgow

Not a Love Song

Gravity

Thinking About You

Perfume

Last Train Home

Kiss Me Again

Miss America

Hate to Hurt You

Seeing Stars

Imagination

Slow

2024 TOUR DATES

* as official support for PVRIS

July 12 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA*

July 20 - Benicassim Festival - Spain

August 3 - Y Not Festival - Derbyshire UK

August 4 - Kendal Calling Festival - Kendal UK

October 3 – The Waterfront – Norwich, UK

October 4 – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK

October 5 - Neighbourhood Festival - Manchester, UK

October 6 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

October 8 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

October 9 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

October 10 – Foundry – Sheffield, UK

October 11 – Fat Sam’s – Dundee, UK

October 13 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK

October 14 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle, UK

October 15 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

October 17 – HERE at Outernet – London, UK

December 9 – Bigcat – Osaka, Japan

December 10 – Toyosu PIT – Tokyo, Japan

About Pale Waves

Drawing strength from not fitting into a mold while encouraging inclusivity and self-acceptance across their discography, the band has received international acclaim from Pitchfork, Vanity Fair, Billboard, NPR, Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed, The FADER, AV Club, Vulture, Consequence, Stereogum, Alternative Press, NYLON, and more, for their 2022 album Unwanted which was recorded with producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly). Unwanted marked new territory for the band as they flipped the script on their sound to tap into darker emotions with the rage of a 90s rock band and 13 fresh, defiant pop-punk tracks including singles “Clean,” “Jealousy,” and “Lies.” Comprised of front woman Heather Baron-Gracie (she/her); drummer Ciara Doran (they/them); guitarist Huge Silvani (he/him) and bassist Charlie Wood (he/him), the band has toured the globe with The 1975, 5 Seconds of Summer, Muse, The Cure, and more, and made an immediate splash when they debuted on the music scene with their debut album My Mind Makes Noises before following it up with their hit sophomore album Who Am I? in 2021 which hit #3 on the UK album charts and welcomed standout tracks “Change,” “Easy,” and “She’s My Religion.”

Photo credit: Niall Lea

