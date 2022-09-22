Palaye Royale Release 'Lifeless Stars'

Art-rock trio Palaye Royale have released their new song "Lifeless Stars" today via Sumerian Records. The propulsive track is even more celestial than its title suggests, as the reverberating guitars create a lush landing pad for vocalist Remington Leith's signature growl and triumphant lyricism. The track is the latest offering from Palaye Royale's highly-anticipated forthcoming album Fever Dream due out October 28.

Palaye Royale is comprised of Las Vegas-bred brothers Remington Leith (vocals), Sebastian Danzig (guitar) and Emerson Barrett (drums). The band recently kicked off a 25-date North American headlining tour with special guest Mod Sun.

The adrenaline-fueled rock n' roll circus sees the band headlining their biggest U.S. venues yet, and comes on the heels of a sold-out tour across the UK and Europe. They will also perform at the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on October 22 and 29. Tickets are on sale now.

Equal parts brit-pop, glam rock and art-punk, Palaye Royale has amassed over half a billion streams throughout their career and earned a legion of cult-like fans with their fast-paced dirty rock'n' roll. First landing in Los Angeles as teenagers, the brothers worked their way up through the ruthless L.A. rock scene going from playing basement shows while living out of their car to headlining arenas around the world.

And whether they're taking the stage at major festivals like Reading and Leeds, Download and Pinkpop or playing to sold-out crowds in such far-flung locales as Amsterdam, Prague and Mexico City, the band's most crucial ambition is to deepen their rarefied connection with their beloved fanbase, lovingly dubbed the Soldiers of the Royal Council.

Listen to the new single here:

Palaye Royale Tour Dates

Sep 13, 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee

Sep 15, 2022 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center

Sep 16, 2022 Dallas, TX Southside Music Hall

Sep 17, 2022 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Sep 19, 2022 Tampa, FL Ritz Ybor

Sep 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Sep 23, 2022 Boston, MA House of Blues*

Sep 24, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts*

Sep 25, 2022 New York, NY Webster Hall

Sep 27, 2022 Nashville, TN Wildhorse Saloon

Sep 28, 2022 Newport, KY Ovation

Sep 29, 2022 Columbus, OH Kemba Live!

Sep 30, 2022 Toronto, ON History

Oct 1, 2022 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

Oct 3, 2022 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

Oct 4, 2022 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Oct 6, 2022 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

Oct 7, 2022 Omaha, NE The Admiral

Oct 8, 2022 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Oct 11, 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

Oct 12, 2022 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Oct 15, 2022 Reno, NV Cargo

Oct 17, 2022 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Oct 18, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Oct 22, 2022 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young 2022

Oct 29, 2022 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young 2022

Nov 6, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Palladium

*Mod Sun not performing