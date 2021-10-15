Paige King Johnson Releases New Single 'Baby Don't'

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson exudes confidence with the release of her latest single, "Baby Don't". Johnson's strong vocals soar on this lively tune, as the lyrics are both charming and assertive.

She sings of a feeling some of us are all too familiar with, knowing we are on the brink of falling in love quickly with every little thing they do drawing us closer. Johnson brings the energy and attitude to the release of this relatable song that will have listeners singing along to every word. "Baby Don't" is now included in TIDAL's Rising: Country playlist and was premiered by Wide Open Country and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

"'Baby Don't' has opened up a new side of me as an artist, and I love it! To me, this song is the perfect mix of fun, flirty, dance-y & country (most important of all!)," shares Johnson. "I had so much fun in the studio with this one, and I hope everyone enjoys listening to it! I'm also super grateful to Wide Open Country for premiering the lyric video for 'Baby Don't' for everyone to be able to sing along with me."

Paige King Johnson was recently the first artist signed to PCG Records, after having been in progress with PCG Artist Development's Emerging Artist program for two years. Currently being promoted nationwide, "Baby Don't" is Johnson's first single with PCG Records and is already receiving positive responses among PlayMPE's TOP 5 downloaded and streamed songs.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the official lyric video here: