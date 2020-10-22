PVRIS Unveil Deluxe Edition of Acclaimed New Album 'Use Me'

Today, PVRIS unveil the deluxe edition of their acclaimed third studio album.

Today, PVRIS unveil the deluxe edition of their acclaimed third studio album Use Me on Reprise/Warner Records. The 16-track record features five new tracks, including remixes of fan-favorites "Dead Weight" and "Hallucinations," plus brand new song "Thank You" featuring RAYE, which just premiered as Annie Mac's First Play on BBC Radio 1. Listen to Use Me (Deluxe) below.

PVRIS marked a new era with the release of Use Me earlier this year, as frontwoman, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Lynn Gunn confidently stepped forward as PVRIS' leader and sole architect. That newfound sense of freedom defined the record, on which Lynn wrote, played the entirely of the guitar, drums, and bass parts, cooked up beats, and of course, sang vocals. Awash in glitchy beat-craft, airy guitars, and spell-binding vocals, the 11-track record included 070 Shake collaboration "Use Me," explosive song "Hallucinations" plus "Dead Weight," "Death of Me" and "Gimme A Minute," all brought to life by producer JT Daly [K. Flay].

Use Me (Deluxe) Tracklisting:

1. Gimme A Minute

2. Dead Weight

3. Stay Gold

4. Good To Be Alive

5. Death of Me

6. Hallucinations

7. Old Wounds

8. Loveless

9. January Rain

10. Use Me (feat. 070 Shake)

11. Wish You Well

12. Thank You (feat. RAYE)

13. Things Are Better (Alt Version)

14. Use Me (feat. 070 Shake) [Mija Remix]

15. Dead Weight [Nicole Moudaber Remix]

16. Loveless [Lynn Mix]

Growing up in Lowell, MA, frontwoman Lynn Gunn taught herself drums, guitar, and bass by sneaking into her brother's bedroom in grade school and playing for hours on end. During computer lab at school, she discovered production and recording software, tuning out the day's lessons in order to tinker with her very first beats. This process carried over to PVRIS, which she officially formed in 2013 joined by band mates Alex Babinski [guitar, keys] and Brian MacDonald [bass, keyboards]. A year later, White Noise inspired a growing fan base and scored a silver certification in the UK. Meanwhile, 2017's All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart and ushered their stream tally past 220 million by 2020. Over the next seven years, they performed everywhere from Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Reading & Leads to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! in addition to supporting Muse, Fall Out Boy, and 30 Seconds To Mars in arenas and selling out headline dates worldwide. At the same time, Vice, The New York Times, Medium, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Playboy, and more extended praise. Advocating for the LGBTQ community, she supported organizations such as The Ally Coalition.

