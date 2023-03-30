Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PVRIS Announces 'EVERGREEN' Album and Shares New Single 'Good Enemy'

The new album will be released on July 14.

Mar. 30, 2023  

PVRIS announces its most cinematic sonic and visual experience to date with the highly-anticipated fourth studio LP, EVERGREEN, due July 14 via Hopeless Records.

Over a near decade-long career, PVRIS' ethos attracted the likes of a dynamic list of collaborators, from American hip-hop artist 070 Shake, to British pop-powerhouse Raye. As a multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and all around creative behind the project, Gunnulfsen's unorthodox creative abilities expand to new heights with her newest offering.

"EVERGREEN is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy."

EVERGREEN dynamically showcases Gunnulfsen's multifaceted artistry, evolving from guttural, electric delivery, to ethereal catharsis, with equal conviction and maturity. The result is an 11-track uncompromising body of work that is a testament to PVRIS' intricate dedication to craftsmanship, resilience, and brutal honesty.

New single "GOOD ENEMY" dropped today and powers through with conviction and self-awareness, propelled by its anthemic, dynamic energy signature to PVRIS. Stream the song here.

Over a period of eighteen months, Gunnulfsen disengaged from the public eye and focused on co-producing the album alongside a diverse selection of expertly enlisted production collaborators, from Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, to American producers Y2K, JT Daly, Matias Mora and Carrie Karpinen.

Meticulously crafting a balance of synthetic versus organic arrangements, Lyndsey beautifully weaves between creative textures in a highly-inventive and extremely cohesive listen. From the soaring infusion of live instrumentation in explosive opening track, "I DON'T WANNA DO THIS ANYMORE," to the arena-primed aggression in "TAKE MY NIRVANA," Gunnulfsen creates an invigorating experience that is met with a storyline that is as politically-charged as it is deeply introspective.

Dissolving into a luscious, trance-like experience, tracks like "LOVE IS A...", "ANYWHERE BUT HERE," and "HEADLIGHTS" breathe in levity into an intimate atmosphere, with their softened ruminations and siren-like sensuousness. Themes of fear, existentialism, and consciousness that characterize today's reality are expressed with deep conviction and poise, marking this album as PVRIS' most triumphant, measured, and self-aware project to date.

Listen to the new single here:

PVRIS TOUR DATES 2023

5/27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival @ Hatfield Park

5/28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival @ Temple Newsam

Sad Summer Festival 2023

7/6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

7/7 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

7/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/11 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7/12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

7/14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

7/16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Smale Riverfront Park

7/21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

7/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7/25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/26 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

So Much For (Tour) Dust w/ Fall Out Boy and nothing, nowhere.

10/17 - Warsaw, PL - Cos Torwar

10/18 - Prague, CZ - Sportavni Hala Fortuna

10/20 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

10/21 - Munich, DE - Zenith

10/23 - Paris, FR - Zenith

10/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Afas Live

10/25 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

10/27 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

10/28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

10/29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

10/31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

11/2 - London, UK - The O2

11/6 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena

11/7 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

11/8 - Berlin, DE - Max Schemeling-Halle

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel



