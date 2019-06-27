PUP Release New Video For 'Sibling Rivalry'

Toronto, Ontario's PUP are psyched to release their newest video for the song "Sibling Rivalry," one of the standout songs on their critically acclaimed new album, Morbid Stuff, out now on Little Dipper/Rise. Animated by Martin MacPherson, the "Sibling Rivalry" video tells the story of lead singer Stefan Babcock's camping adventure with his sister which -- in typical PUP tradition -- goes horribly, terribly wrong...

Says Babcock about the video, "My sister and I go on pretty wild camping trips every year. Each year they get crazier and crazier, because we're constantly trying to out-dumb one another. This song is about a couple of those trips. In order to tell some of these very stupid stories, I've started drawing really sty comics. I draw like a 5 year old, but I love doing it. There's something liberating about diving headfirst into something you know is going to turn out like absolute trash. Luckily for me, my pal Marty is really creative and incredibly good at animation, and he really helped bring these stories to life in this video."

Formed in Toronto five years ago, PUP -- comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladowski -- quickly became favorites of the punk scene with their first two, critically-beloved albums, winning accolades everywhere from the New York Times to Pitchfork, from NPR and Rolling Stone, and more. Now, with Morbid Stuff, PUP have grown up and doubled down on everything that made you love their first two records. It's gang's-all-here vocals, guitarmonies, and lyrics about death. Lots of them. Fitting to their ethos, their new album takes the dichotomy of fun and emotional wreckage in their songs and teeters between gleeful chaos and bleak oblivion while wielding some of the best choruses the band has ever written. It's the most insightful, sweetest, funniest, sickest, angriest, saddest and most inescapably desperate collection of songs they've recorded to date. If their self-titled record was the fuse and The Dream Is Over was the bomb going off, Morbid Stuff is your family sifting through the rubble, only to find you giggling while you bleed to death.

