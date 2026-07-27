CARDI B to Perform One-Night-Only Show at Pacha New York

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

CARDI B delivered a one-night-only performance at Pacha New York in Brooklyn on Saturday, drawing thousands of fans to the venue for a set that included Bodak Yellow, WAP, Up, and Outside. The Grammy-winning rapper's appearance marked one of the standout moments of Pacha New York's inaugural season, as the club continues to build its presence in the New York music and nightlife scene.

Photos by Rommel Demano

Thousands of fans came to see Cardi bring her unmistakable energy and chart-topping catalog to the stage, performing era-defining hits including 'Bodak Yellow,' 'WAP,' 'Up,' and 'Outside.' The performance marked another defining moment in Pacha New York's inaugural season, highlighting the venue's commitment to bringing the world's most influential artists to Brooklyn.

The night also featured performances from Shaun J Wright, Alexis de La Rosa, Byrell The Great and Aquite, with Kevin Avance serving as MC.

Just weeks after opening its doors, Pacha New York continues to establish itself as a new home for world-class music and culture in New York City. With a summer lineup spanning global dance music, hip-hop icons and genre-defining talent, the venue continues to build on the legacy of one of nightlife's most iconic brands while writing its next chapter in Brooklyn.

Tickets and VIP reservations for upcoming events at Pacha New York 2026 are available now at pacha-nyc.com

The evening also featured performances from Shaun J Wright, Alexis de La Rosa, Byrell The Great and Aquite, with Kevin Avance serving as MC. Pacha New York's summer schedule is set to continue with additional bookings spanning dance music and hip-hop acts as the Brooklyn venue builds out its first season.

Photo Credit: Rommel Demano



Photo Credit: Rommel Demano

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...