Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux Drop I JUST WANNA KNOW Video
Norberto Garcia directed the visual, one of 15 tracks on the pair's joint album PROLIFIC.
Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux have released the official music video for I JUST WANNA KNOW, a collaboration featuring Cardi B and Ty Dolla $ign. Directed by Norberto Garcia, the video accompanies the song's appearance on PROLIFIC, a joint album from the two Los Angeles artists released via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records.
Created by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux nearly a decade before its long-awaited release, PROLIFIC captures the two Los Angeles artists at full stride alongside a trusted circle of collaborators. 'I Just Wanna Know' is among 15 tracks featured on the project, which arrives tonight, August 13, at 9:00 PM PT via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records.
PROLIFIC, described as having been created by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux nearly a decade before its release, features 15 tracks with a circle of collaborators, including I JUST WANNA KNOW.