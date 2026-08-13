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Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux Drop I JUST WANNA KNOW Video

Norberto Garcia directed the visual, one of 15 tracks on the pair's joint album PROLIFIC.

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Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux Drop I JUST WANNA KNOW Video

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux have released the official music video for I JUST WANNA KNOW, a collaboration featuring Cardi B and Ty Dolla $ign. Directed by Norberto Garcia, the video accompanies the song's appearance on PROLIFIC, a joint album from the two Los Angeles artists released via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records.

Created by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux nearly a decade before its long-awaited release, PROLIFIC captures the two Los Angeles artists at full stride alongside a trusted circle of collaborators. 'I Just Wanna Know' is among 15 tracks featured on the project, which arrives tonight, August 13, at 9:00 PM PT via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records.

PROLIFIC, described as having been created by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux nearly a decade before its release, features 15 tracks with a circle of collaborators, including I JUST WANNA KNOW.

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